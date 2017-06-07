Highmark oncologists go with shorter radiation treatment for breast cancer patients

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Women who get breast cancer radiation treatments this year will have to undergo half as many sessions as they would have early last year from many of the physician practices in Highmark Inc.'s networks.

Through the Highmark Cancer Collaborative, launched in March 2016, the insurer pays radiation oncologists for completing courses of treatment instead of paying them for each radiation session.

As a result, more radiation oncologists are using a three-week treatment course – which studies show is equally effective with fewer side effects – than the more common six-week course, according to Highmark.

“If you're going through three weeks instead of six weeks, that's a big deal for a cancer patient,” said Chris Burnett, director of strategic clinical solutions for Highmark.

The collaborative aims to align treatment and payment for participating doctors with National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines. Allegheny Health Network doctors and others within Highmark's networks plug into a database that the organization updates based on the flood of studies being published on new and existing treatments.

The system guides treatment decisions by providing up-to-date study results, along with data on costs: through it, patients can “price-shop” different drugs with similar effects, a rarity in health care.

The program is meant to make treatment more efficient and less costly. Burnett said it is working, but would not share specifics on how much money the program has saved the insurer or patients.

After the changes to breast cancer radiation payment increased the three-week treatment option in the program's first year, it is working on similar models for prostate cancer and lung cancer, Burnett said.

