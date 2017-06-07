Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Highmark oncologists go with shorter radiation treatment for breast cancer patients
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
The Highmark sign atop Fifth Avenue Place in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Updated 4 hours ago

Women who get breast cancer radiation treatments this year will have to undergo half as many sessions as they would have early last year from many of the physician practices in Highmark Inc.'s networks.

Through the Highmark Cancer Collaborative, launched in March 2016, the insurer pays radiation oncologists for completing courses of treatment instead of paying them for each radiation session.

As a result, more radiation oncologists are using a three-week treatment course – which studies show is equally effective with fewer side effects – than the more common six-week course, according to Highmark.

“If you're going through three weeks instead of six weeks, that's a big deal for a cancer patient,” said Chris Burnett, director of strategic clinical solutions for Highmark.

The collaborative aims to align treatment and payment for participating doctors with National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines. Allegheny Health Network doctors and others within Highmark's networks plug into a database that the organization updates based on the flood of studies being published on new and existing treatments.

The system guides treatment decisions by providing up-to-date study results, along with data on costs: through it, patients can “price-shop” different drugs with similar effects, a rarity in health care.

The program is meant to make treatment more efficient and less costly. Burnett said it is working, but would not share specifics on how much money the program has saved the insurer or patients.

After the changes to breast cancer radiation payment increased the three-week treatment option in the program's first year, it is working on similar models for prostate cancer and lung cancer, Burnett said.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.