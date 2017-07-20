Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health Now

Identifying mutation key to finding treatment for McCain's brain tumor
Wes Venteicher | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona (file photo)

Updated 1 hour ago

Sen. John McCain's tumor is one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer — just how aggressive depends partly on which genetic mutations formed it.

Glioblastomas like McCain's are rare and deadly, with survival typically ranging from six to 14 months, said Dr. Marina Nikiforova, director of the molecular and genomic pathology laboratory at UPMC.

Mayo Clinic doctors removed as much of the tumor as they could find using brain scans, but the tumor type, known as glioblastoma multiforme, is difficult to remove completely and often regrows. Radiation and chemotherapy, the standard treatments, likely will follow.

Doctors increasingly perform genetic profiling tests on tumors like McCain's to identify the mutated genes driving tumor growth. UPMC profiles every brain cancer with a genetic profiling tool called GlioSeq, Nikiforova said.

“It's really, really important to know what mutation it is to treat it and to define the right prognosis,” she said.

Depending on the profiling results, doctors may be able to prescribe life-extending drugs that have been developed for a handful of mutation types. They also can get a better sense of how aggressive a tumor is.

Profiling with GlioSeq, which scans for 30 of the most commonly mutated genes and 14 gene fusions associated with cancer, takes one to two weeks, Nikiforova said. Similar tests available elsewhere might take up to four weeks, she added.

McCain's diagnosis highlights some of the treatment advances scientists have made in brain cancer treatment while illustrating how far therapy has yet to go.

Before genetic profiling, microscopes were the best tool to assess whether a tumor was an aggressive, high-grade type or a low-grade type. Microscopes still play an important role in prognosis, but genetic profiling can spot key differences in tumors that look the same under a microscope, Nikiforova said.

The profiling has shown that cancer types once thought to occur exclusively in one organ can show up in other parts of the body, including the brain. As a result, a bladder cancer mutation that shows up in the brain might be treated off-label using a bladder cancer drug.

Several mutations can show up in a single tumor's test, complicating treatment. If one mutation is treated, another might continue to drive growth. High-grade glioblastomas often contain three to seven different genetic alterations, Nikiforova said.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

