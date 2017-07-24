Thousands of nuns take stand against repeal of Obamacare
Thousands of American nuns are asking U.S. senators to vote against a proposed Obamacare repeal.
The Catholic sisters — led by Sister Simone Campbell, who was a vocal advocate for passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 — will deliver their letter Monday and plan to personally visit key Catholic senators to ask them to oppose the health care bill, USA Today reports .
“The passage of this bill would cause far more suffering than we could possibly attend to through charity,” the letter states . “For this reason we are speaking out.
“As Catholic women religious, we have witnessed firsthand the moral crisis of lack of quality, affordable healthcare in this country. We have seen early and avoidable deaths because of lack of insurance, prohibitive costs, and lack of access to quality care. We fought for the expansion of coverage in the Affordable Care Act because we saw the life-giving value of crucial healthcare programs such as Medicaid. This program covers over 70 million Americans, including children, pregnant women (and nearly half of all births in this country), people with disabilities, people struggling to get by, and senior citizens. Further, some of our fellow women religious rely on Medicaid in nursing homes when we can no longer care for our sisters at home.”