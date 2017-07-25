Marijuana use during teen years can affect brain function, Pitt study shows

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Increased marijuana use during teen years may cause a predisposition to depression and lower academic achievement, according to a new University of Pittsburgh study.

The findings come from a study of 158 boys, tracing their marijuana use from ages 14 to 19. Researchers focused on their pattern of use, determining those who occasionally smoked pot at age 15 or 16 and increased usage to daily by age 19 experienced the highest rates of depression, lowest educational success and brain dysfunction.

Researchers used MRI technology to analyze the boys' brains at age 20 and they filled out questionnaires at ages 20 and 22.

“While cannabis use has gone up, the belief that it is harmful has gone down,” said the study's lead author, Erika Forbes, a Pitt professor of psychiatry, psychology and pediatrics. “What we see from this study is that for some people cannabis use during a vulnerable part of life can greatly affect brain function.”

The study was published Tuesday in the medical journal Addiction.

Participants come from the The Pitt Mother & Child Project, a long-term child development study that began in 1991. The project tracked 310 families with infant boys who were recruited from area WIC (Women, Infants and Children Nutritional Supplement Program) clinics for participation.

The project's goal was to identify factors associated with vulnerability and resiliency among low-income boys in the Pittsburgh region.

In the current marijuana study, participants self-reported use of the drug and participated in detailed interviews with researchers.

“Though the results do not show a direct causal link, it's important to note that even though most people think marijuana isn't harmful, it may have severe consequences for some people's functioning, education and mood,” Forbes said. “While that may seem unimportant at age 20, the level of education you receive will likely have a huge effect on your quality of life and socioeconomic status later in adulthood.”

A federally funded study last year found that while overall drug use among teens is declining, marijuana use among high school seniors remains steady.

Marijuana advocate Patrick Nightingale, executive director of the Pennsylvania Medical Cannabis Society, didn't take issue with the findings, acknowledging that the brain is still developing during adolescence.

“I certainly understand the potential that cannabis use and especially heavy cannabis abuse at a young age could have detrimental effects,” he said.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer.