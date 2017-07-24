Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Girl's HIV in remission nearly 9 years after she stopped treatment
Wes Venteicher | Monday, July 24, 2017, 5:09 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A South African girl who was born with HIV and received treatment as an infant is still in remission at age 9, according to a National Institutes of Health news release.

The girl started treatment at 9 weeks old and the virus dropped to undetectable levels after 40 weeks of treatment, according to the release. She had very high levels of HIV in her blood when she began treatment, the release states.

Hers is the third reported case of a child controlling the virus for long periods of time after treatment as an infant, according to the release. The virus is not detectable by standard tests and is not capable of replication, although more precise tests can still identify it in some of her immune cells, the release states.

“This new case strengthens our hope that by treating HIV-infected children for a brief period beginning in infancy, we may be able to spare them the burden of life-long therapy and the health consequences of long-term immune activation typically associated with HIV disease,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of NIH, said in the release.

Further study is needed to learn how to induce long-term remission in children, Fauci said in the release.

An NIH clinical trial is testing long-term impacts of starting antiretroviral HIV treatment within 48 hours of birth. The study includes 42 HIV-infected infants and hundreds more who have been exposed to HIV from the U.S. and countries in Africa and South America.

Some of the children could stop treatment late this year, according to the release.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.