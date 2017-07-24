Girl's HIV in remission nearly 9 years after she stopped treatment

A South African girl who was born with HIV and received treatment as an infant is still in remission at age 9, according to a National Institutes of Health news release.

The girl started treatment at 9 weeks old and the virus dropped to undetectable levels after 40 weeks of treatment, according to the release. She had very high levels of HIV in her blood when she began treatment, the release states.

Hers is the third reported case of a child controlling the virus for long periods of time after treatment as an infant, according to the release. The virus is not detectable by standard tests and is not capable of replication, although more precise tests can still identify it in some of her immune cells, the release states.

“This new case strengthens our hope that by treating HIV-infected children for a brief period beginning in infancy, we may be able to spare them the burden of life-long therapy and the health consequences of long-term immune activation typically associated with HIV disease,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of NIH, said in the release.

Further study is needed to learn how to induce long-term remission in children, Fauci said in the release.

An NIH clinical trial is testing long-term impacts of starting antiretroviral HIV treatment within 48 hours of birth. The study includes 42 HIV-infected infants and hundreds more who have been exposed to HIV from the U.S. and countries in Africa and South America.

Some of the children could stop treatment late this year, according to the release.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.