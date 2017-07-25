GOP leaders press ahead with health care vote

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — Republicans intensified their drive to pass a sweeping rewrite of the nation's health care laws Tuesday, negotiating behind the scenes with members and touting Sen. John McCain's, R-Ariz., decision to return to Washington for a key procedural vote.

McCain, who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, could provide a critical vote to open debate on the GOP bill. The senator had been recuperating from surgery and exploring treatment options in Arizona.

President Trump praised the senator for returning in an early-morning tweet Tuesday before exhorting Republicans to back the measure.

“So great that John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave - American hero! Thank you John,” tweeted Trump, who had criticized McCain during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In two other tweets, the president described the procedural vote that would allow debate on health-care legislation to begin as a crucial litmus test for his party.

“After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!” Trump wrote, adding in another, “ObamaCare is torturing the American People.The Democrats have fooled the people long enough. Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand.”

McCain's announcement of his return came as some Senate GOP leaders expressed confidence in a newly emerging strategy of trying to pass smaller-scale changes to the Affordable Care Act, with an eye toward continuing negotiations into the fall.

In a statement, McCain's office said he “looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.”

It was unclear whether McCain's return would be enough for the bill to clear a key procedural hurdle, however, and he has expressed concerns about the underlying proposal.

Republican senators braced Tuesday for a long day in the Capitol. The Senate is scheduled to gavel in noon and GOP senators will spend the early afternoon inside a weekly policy luncheon where many are hoping to gain more clarity from McConnell on what they will be asked to vote for in the afternoon or evening.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said late Monday afternoon that McConnell was prepared to “talk through” how the process of amending the bill would proceed. But it remained unclear how much detail he would provide, even to fellow Republican senators.

While there were signs of hope among Republicans, there was also confusion. A pair Republicans close to the talks, granted anonymity to speak candidly, said they didn't know if McConnell would be able to round up the votes to pull it off.

Based on public commitments, McConnell didn't yet have the needed support on Tuesday morning. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, remained undecided on the procedural vote, his spokesman Conn Carroll said early Tuesday.

On Monday, other key Republicans avoided taking a position. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, at least twice declined to respond to a reporter's question about how she planned to vote.

Even with McCain in the Capitol and voting to proceed to the bill — and it's not yet certain he will support it — McConnell can only lose two of the other 50 Republican senators. All 48 Democrats plan to vote no.