Health Now

Japanese maker of medical scopes hit with $6.6 million verdict in superbug case
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 11:06 a.m.
This illustration made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Shigella bacteria.

A Washington jury this week issued a $6.6 million verdict against medical scope maker Olympus Corp. in connection with a deadly superbug outbreak.

Jurors ordered Olympus to pay the money to a Seattle hospital, and also ruled that the hospital should pay $1 million to family members of a patient who died there, according to a Kaiser Health News report.

The verdict came after an eight-week trial, the first in the U.S. related to gastrointestinal scopes causing outbreaks of drug-resistant infections.

The case was filed by Theresa Bigler, 61, and her four children in connection with the August 2013 death of Richard Bigler, a pancreatic cancer patient who contracted an infection linked to a contaminated Olympus scope. The hospital, Virginia Mason Medical Center, later joined in the suit against Olympus, but the jury found it shared some blame in the case.

“In the jury's opinion, the hospital shared some of the blame,” Lawrence Muscarella, a hospital-safety consultant in Montgomeryville, Pa told Kaiser Health News.

The ruling wasn't all bad for Olympus, which is manufactured in Tokyo. Jurors rejected claims that its flagship duodenoscope was unsafe as designed.

In Pittsburgh, UPMC started investigating infections tied to scopes in November 2012 , when several patients tested positive for a superbug called CRE, or carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. Top health authorities call it “nightmare bacteria” because it can be deadly, and most antibiotics are ineffective against it. None of the patients at UPMC died as a direct result of the infection, officials said.

All UPMC hospitals halted use of the scopes during the investigation and adopted a new disinfection technique to replace a high-level disinfection.

The family of a Munhall woman sued Allegheny General Hospital last year , claiming its staff failed to properly clean a medical scope that infected the woman with a highly resistant superbug that ultimately killed her.

More than 25 patients and families, from Pennsylvania to California, have sued Olympus alleging wrongful death, negligence or fraud. Federal prosecutors also are investigating Olympus and two smaller manufacturers over their potential roles in patient infections.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

