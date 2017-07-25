Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Brain injuries found in 110 of 111 deceased NFL players
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
Hall of Fame center Mike Webster

Updated 25 minutes ago

The debilitating brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE, was detected in 110 of 111 deceased NFL players whose brains were donated for research, according to a study published Tuesday in The Journal of the American Medical Association.

“The findings suggest that CTE may be related to prior participation in football, and that a high level of play may be related to substantial disease burden,” the authors wrote in their report.

Last year, an NFL official for the first time publicly linked football to CTE, but the league later backpedaled.

Researchers in the current JAMA study diagnosed CTE in 87 percent of 202 former football players — including those in high school, college, NFL, Canadian Football League and semipro leagues.

The study is a result of collaboration between Boston University School of Medicine, the VA Boston Healthcare System and the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

“A brain bank was created to better understand the long-term effects of repetitive head trauma experienced through contact sport participation and military-related exposure,” the study said. “The purpose of the brain bank was to comprehensively examine the neuropathology and clinical presentation of brain donors considered at risk of development of CTE.”

The most common cause of death among those with mild stages of CTE (stages 1-2) was suicide, according to the study.

“This is just a tremendous resource for research,” Boston University neuropathologist Ann McKee, a co-author on the study, said in an interview with USA TODAY Sports . “All this tissue was very generously donated. But it's not just sitting in a vault. It can be used by researchers to detect the disease, and to help find the disease during a person's life.”

Pittsburgh is deeply connected to the CTE issue.

Former Allegheny County deputy coroner Bennet Omalu discovered evidence linking football-related brain injuries to CTE while examining former Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Webster's brain after his death.

While working at the coroner's office, Omalu chronicled his findings in the medical journal Neurosurgery.

Instead of heralding him for discovering CTE, the National Football League initially rebuked Omalu, whose findings eventually covered more than a dozen players, including former Steelers players Justin Strzelczyk and Terry Long.

His medical findings were highlighted in the 2015 movie “Concussion,” starring actor Will Smith, who portrayed Omalu. Many of the scenes were filmed in Pittsburgh.

More than 10,000 retired football players have registered to receive payouts from a $1 billion settlement with the NFL in a class-action concussion-related lawsuit.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.