Brain injuries found in 110 of 111 deceased NFL players

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The debilitating brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE, was detected in 110 of 111 deceased NFL players whose brains were donated for research, according to a study published Tuesday in The Journal of the American Medical Association.

“The findings suggest that CTE may be related to prior participation in football, and that a high level of play may be related to substantial disease burden,” the authors wrote in their report.

Last year, an NFL official for the first time publicly linked football to CTE, but the league later backpedaled.

Researchers in the current JAMA study diagnosed CTE in 87 percent of 202 former football players — including those in high school, college, NFL, Canadian Football League and semipro leagues.

The study is a result of collaboration between Boston University School of Medicine, the VA Boston Healthcare System and the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

“A brain bank was created to better understand the long-term effects of repetitive head trauma experienced through contact sport participation and military-related exposure,” the study said. “The purpose of the brain bank was to comprehensively examine the neuropathology and clinical presentation of brain donors considered at risk of development of CTE.”

The most common cause of death among those with mild stages of CTE (stages 1-2) was suicide, according to the study.

“This is just a tremendous resource for research,” Boston University neuropathologist Ann McKee, a co-author on the study, said in an interview with USA TODAY Sports . “All this tissue was very generously donated. But it's not just sitting in a vault. It can be used by researchers to detect the disease, and to help find the disease during a person's life.”

Pittsburgh is deeply connected to the CTE issue.

Former Allegheny County deputy coroner Bennet Omalu discovered evidence linking football-related brain injuries to CTE while examining former Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Webster's brain after his death.

While working at the coroner's office, Omalu chronicled his findings in the medical journal Neurosurgery.

Instead of heralding him for discovering CTE, the National Football League initially rebuked Omalu, whose findings eventually covered more than a dozen players, including former Steelers players Justin Strzelczyk and Terry Long.

His medical findings were highlighted in the 2015 movie “Concussion,” starring actor Will Smith, who portrayed Omalu. Many of the scenes were filmed in Pittsburgh.

More than 10,000 retired football players have registered to receive payouts from a $1 billion settlement with the NFL in a class-action concussion-related lawsuit.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.