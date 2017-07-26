Pa. doctors can now register to administer medical marijuana

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania doctors can now join a practitioner registry for the state's developing medical marijuana program, officials announced Wednesday.

“Since April 2016, we've been working to implement a patient-focused Medical Marijuana Program for Pennsylvanians in desperate need of medication,” Rachel Levine, secretary of health and physician general, said in a press release. “Many physicians treat these patients every day and understand the impact this medication could have on their treatment. Once these physicians register and complete the required continuing education, they can be approved to participate in the program.”

She said the health department surveyed 191 doctors of which 75 percent said they would register with the program.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the medical marijuana program into law in April 2016. State officials hope to have it up and running in 2018.

The program forbids smoking dry leaf marijuana. The program forbids smoking marijuana in dry leaf form. Patients can consume marijuana in the form of pills, oils and tinctures. Liquid forms of cannabis would also be available for vaporization.

Dispensaries are allowed to sell equipment, such as vaping devices for liquid forms, to administer medical marijuana. Under state law, patients — after consulting with doctors — can apply for a state-issued medical marijuana card if a doctor certifies that they have one of 17 qualified medical conditions, including epilepsy, cancer, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders.

Participating doctors must complete a four-hour training course developed by the state.

Last month, the state announced permits Tuesday to 12 companies that applied to grow and process medical marijuana along with dispensaries .

One of those growers and processors, PurePenn LLC in McKeesport, is scheduled to break ground Thursday on a new 21,000-square-foot facility.

The state Office of Medical Marijuana received 457 applications — 177 for growers and processors and 280 for dispensaries.

Information on medical marijuana is available on the Department of Health website.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.