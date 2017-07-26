Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health Now

Medical groups highlight prediabetes with puppies
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
Medical groups are featuring puppies in a new ad campaign to draw attention to prediabetes.

Some major American medical groups are deploying puppies, baby goats and hedgehogs in commercials to entice people to find out if they are at risk for prediabetes, a condition involving higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and elevated risk for disease.

Viewers can find out if they might be one of the third of Americans who have the condition by answering questions that appear in text while minute-long videos of the animals play in the background.

Both the videos and the tests are the “perfect way to spend a minute,” according to the campaign, organized by the American Diabetes Association, American Medical Association, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ad Council.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey found that about 86 million American adults have prediabetes, but 90 percent don't know they have it. The condition can lead to Type 2 diabetes, which increases a person's risk of heart disease, stroke and other problems.

