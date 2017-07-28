Pittsburgh lawyers form medical marijuana firm

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A trio of local attorneys announced Friday a specialty legal practice to serve clients in Pennsylvania's emerging medical marijuana industry.

Pittsburgh attorney Patrick Nightingale, executive director of the Pennsylvania Medical Cannabis Society, formed Cannabis Legal Solutions along with Andrew M. Gross and Alan R. Patterson.

“We are excited for this new venture and opportunity to provide both business law services as well as criminal defense representation to this booming, niche industry,” Nightingale said in a statement. “Our well-established relationships in the local medicinal cannabis market - both with businesses and legislators - combined with the wide array of legal expertise in our team makes us uniquely qualified and excited to serve this sector.”

Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program is expected to be up and running by mid-2018.

Under state law, patients — after consulting with doctors — can apply for a state-issued medical marijuana card if a doctor certifies that they have one of 17 qualified medical conditions, including epilepsy, cancer, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders.

Nightingale, a criminal defense attorney, is a longtime advocate for the legalization of medical marijuana.

The firm expects clients to range from medical marijuana growers and processors, to dispensaries, distributors and medical professionals, as well as individuals facing criminal marijuana charges. Specialty areas include general business law, bankruptcy law, real estate law, licensing issues and criminal litigation.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.