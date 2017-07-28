Highmark can now invest in Allegheny Health Network without state approval

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department has given Highmark Health greater flexibility to invest in Allegheny Health Network, loosening requirements the department imposed when it allowed Highmark to form the hospital system in 2013.

The change will enable AHN to more effectively compete with its competitors in Western Pennsylvania, Insurance Commissioner Teresa Miller said in a news release, adding that other protections are in place to make sure Highmark can keep paying its bills.

“I emphasize that the change I am announcing today will still require Highmark Inc., at all times, to maintain sufficient risk-based capital to pay all claims submitted by its health insurance customers,” Miller said. “Governor Wolf has set consumer protection as the top priority for the Insurance Department, and making sure Highmark Inc. can pay its customers' claims is the number-one consumer protection we will enforce.”

Under the terms of the 2013 order, Highmark had to get the department's approval for any transfer of more than $250 million to the hospital system. The insurer had to notify the department of any transfers over $100 million.

The department modified the order to permit Highmark to invest in AHN without approvals or notifications as long as the insurer's spending on the system doesn't exceed 10 percent of Highmark's surplus, according to the release. The modification allows Highmark to invest in other health systems, too, as long as the insurer meets requirements to show it can keep paying insurance claims.

Highmark requested the change in March, at the same time it filed a request to give AHN $850 million over the next two years. The insurer has invested about $1 billion in the system. In its request, Highmark said the restrictions unfairly inhibited competition.

“The Department's decision provides us with the flexibility we need to continue to make timely, strategic investments in AHN and in Highmark Health's supporting strategies, all of which are aimed at providing ready access to high quality value-based health care,” Highmark Health Plan President Deborah Rice-Johnson said in a Friday statement.

The modification comes as Highmark and AHN prepare for 2019 , when most of the remaining business relations between Highmark and rival UPMC are set to end under a state-brokered consent decree.

The Insurance Department commissioned Chicago-based consultant Compass Lexecon to prepare a report on Highmark's proposal and the effectiveness of the consent decree.

The consultant found that conditions of the consent decree had not placed Highmark at a competitive disadvantage. But it goes on to say, “In our view, Highmark legitimately asserts that imposing these conditions on Highmark and AHN without also imposing the same competitive and consumer choice conditions on its rivals does not ensure a level playing field in competing for insureds or patients.”

Competition between the systems is heating up in central Pennsylvania, where UPMC is buying and affiliating with community hospitals and Highmark recently announced a partnership with Danville-based Geisinger Health System.

Miller said the order applies to Highmark's investments in the central part of the state.

