Marijuana DUIs hard to determine

When Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell got pulled over for smoking marijuana in his car in 2014, he told officers: “I didn't know you could get a DUI for being high. I smoked two hours ago. I'm not high anymore. I'm perfectly fine.”

The quote brought about snickers and Internet chatter, but in reality law enforcement does not have a reliable DUI test for stoned drivers.

Despite the increasingly legal use of marijuana in many states, police still don't have the equivalent of a reliable alcohol breathalyzer or blood test — a chemically based way of estimating what the drug is doing in the brain, according to a new NPR report.

Determining from a blood or breath test that someone is intoxicated on pot poses a challenge.

“Ethanol, the chemical in alcoholic drinks that dulls thinking and reflexes is small and dissolves in water. Because humans are mostly water, it gets distributed fairly quickly and easily throughout the body and is usually cleared within a matter of hours. But THC, the main chemical in cannabis that produces some of the same symptoms, dissolves in fat. That means the length of time it lingers in the body can differ from person to person even more than alcohol — influenced by things like gender, amount of body fat, frequency of use, and the method and type of cannabis product consumed,” according to the NPR report.

