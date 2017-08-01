Skunk in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood tests positive for rabies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Health Department officials Tuesday warned Carrick residents that a skunk that recently fought with a dog tested positive for rabies.

The incident occurred July 26 in the 100 block of Spencer Avenue. Health officials said anyone who had exposure to a skunk that area should contact them. The skunk was killed during the fight.

“Well-intentioned efforts by individuals can sometimes result in unnecessary exposure to pathogens like the rabies virus,” Health Department Director Karen Hacker said in a news release. “We strongly advise everyone to stay away from wild or stray animals, and encourage Carrick residents, particularly in the area of this incident, remain alert. If animals appear to be acting strange, or become threatening, call your local animal control service, the police, or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.”

Rabies is transmitted by an animal bite or scratch. The virus can be fatal when exposures are left untreated. Rabies vaccines are highly effective when given promptly after an exposure.

This year, Allegheny County has reported eight rabid animals: three bats, three raccoons, one cat and the skunk.

Anyone bitten, scratched or exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department, 412-687-ACHD (2243), to report the incident.

