Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Skunk in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood tests positive for rabies
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 9:48 a.m.

Updated 45 minutes ago

Allegheny County Health Department officials Tuesday warned Carrick residents that a skunk that recently fought with a dog tested positive for rabies.

The incident occurred July 26 in the 100 block of Spencer Avenue. Health officials said anyone who had exposure to a skunk that area should contact them. The skunk was killed during the fight.

“Well-intentioned efforts by individuals can sometimes result in unnecessary exposure to pathogens like the rabies virus,” Health Department Director Karen Hacker said in a news release. “We strongly advise everyone to stay away from wild or stray animals, and encourage Carrick residents, particularly in the area of this incident, remain alert. If animals appear to be acting strange, or become threatening, call your local animal control service, the police, or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.”

Rabies is transmitted by an animal bite or scratch. The virus can be fatal when exposures are left untreated. Rabies vaccines are highly effective when given promptly after an exposure.

This year, Allegheny County has reported eight rabid animals: three bats, three raccoons, one cat and the skunk.

Anyone bitten, scratched or exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department, 412-687-ACHD (2243), to report the incident.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.