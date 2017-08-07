Allegheny Health Network to offer mammograms intended to make the test less painful

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny Health Network is upgrading its mammography units to try to make breast cancer screenings less painful, following a design trend that doctors hope will encourage women to get regular scans.

The hospital network will upgrade its GE-made units in September or October to devices with thinner paddles, rounded corners and a remote control that lets women have some control over the pressure the machine puts on breasts, said Dr. William Poller, the network's director of breast imaging.

The design elements resemble features on mammogram units from another maker, Hologic, that UPMC and Excela health systems use. Improvements that emphasize comfort but don't sacrifice quality could benefit women by increasing the likelihood they will get regular scans, which help prevent late-stage cancer diagnoses, imaging experts from the hospital systems said.

Mammograms involve compressing women's breasts to capture tissue images that could reveal tumors.

“They literally push your breast between two plates and they smush it,” said Diana Napper, who runs A Glimmer of Hope, a nonprofit that contributes money to local hospital systems for breast cancer research and equipment. “So it is a very uncomfortable test.”

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends all women start getting mammograms every other year beginning at age 50. The task force suggests some women, including those at elevated risk because of a family history or other factors, start biennial screening at 40.

About 65 percent of women 40 or older had a mammogram in the past two years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Affordable Care Act requires that health insurance plans cover regular mammograms at no cost to women over 40.

Napper said women often tell her they don't get regular scans because of the pain of the procedure.

A 2013 review of studies published in the journal The Breast found that 23 percent to 46 percent of women who stopped getting regular scans said pain contributed to their decision.

“The complaint that women give us the most is that they can't stand the suppression,” Poller said.

AHN's new machines will give women some control over the pressure applied to their breasts, although that component of the machine still requires FDA approval, he said. Technologists will monitor the pressure to make sure it is enough to get a good-quality image, he said.

In addition to the comfort elements, the new machines, which will be installed at Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital, could help doctors identify smaller breast tumors than the current line of GE machines is capable of detecting.

Standard mammograms use magnets to capture images of breast cancer tissue. Newer machines can capture more detailed images using X-rays in a process known as tomosynthesis.

But while tomosynthesis can spot smaller tumors than mammography, surgeons don't always have a way to see the smaller tumors to take tissue samples for testing. The machines AHN is getting, GE's Senographe Pristina model, can spot the smaller tumors but haven't received FDA approval to guide surgeons, Poller said.

He plans to launch a clinical trial in the fall to test that capability on the new machines.

He said it is rare to find a tumor through tomosynthesis that surgeons can't remove with currently available technology.

But until GE receives FDA approval for the machines to guide biopsies, AHN doctors will refer women with the smaller tumors to Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC.

UPMC and Excela use Hologic's Affirm system, which is FDA-approved for the guided biopsies.

The Hologic machines have flexible paddles meant to reduce discomfort, Excela spokeswoman Robin Jennings said.

Dr. Jules Sumkin, UPMC chairman of radiology, said Magee doctors have helped test Hologic's units and refine the machines to make them more comfortable and efficient.

Sumkin said a good technologist is often more important in minimizing women's discomfort than design elements.

“Comfort's important, but detecting breast cancer is more important,” he said.

“The bottom line is you want to get the best quality mammogram that you can; you want to do it without traumatizing the patient, and once you find something you want to be able to biopsy it if you have to,” Sumkin said.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.