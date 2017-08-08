Former Cincinnati health commissioner joins Pitt School of Public Health

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Noble A-W Maseru, Cincinnati's former health commissioner, has been named director of the Center for Health Equity and associate dean for diversity at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health.

"Dr. Maseru devoted his energies to achieving a healthier Cincinnati through establishing strategic partnerships with numerous public, private and grassroots agencies, with the overall goal of elevating the department's health equity impact on Cincinnati—particularly in vulnerable and underserved populations," Dr. Donald S. Burke, dean of Pitt Public Health said in a news release. "We are delighted to have him join our faculty and bring his expertise to Pittsburgh."

Maseru resigned from the city of Cincinnati in 2016.

We're thrilled that former @CityOfCincy health commissioner Dr Noble Maseru will join us Aug 15 as director of our Center for Health Equity! pic.twitter.com/tNi16ebQ76 — Pitt Public Health (@PittPubHealth) July 11, 2017

He has a bachelor of science degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, a master's degree in public health from Emory University School of Medicine and a doctorate in health policy from Clark Atlanta University

At Pitt, he also work as professor of public health practice in the department of behavioral and community health sciences.

"The University of Pittsburgh Center for Health Equity is taking initiative to reduce excess mortality and decrease violence while educating and engaging the community," Maseru said in a statement. "I am excited to pursue my goal of promoting diversity initiatives at a center that is an excellent resource to the community."

Pitt Public Health's Center for Health Equity launched in 2011 with a goal of reducing premature mortality rates among disadvantaged populations in the region.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.