Beef patties containing cheese and bacon recalled

A Wisconsin business is recalling nearly 4,000 pounds of beef patties because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.

Some of the meat was sent to stores in Pennsylvania.

The products, from Kenosha Beef International, may contain milk in the form of cheddar cheese, a known allergen that was not declared on the finished product label. The products also contain bacon, which was undeclared.

The bacon cheddar beef patty products were made June 14.

They were sent to retail locations in Pennsylvania as well as Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.

Products subject to the recall are:

• Four-pound retail cartons containing 12 one-third pound burgers of “JP O'Reilly's, Pub Burger, Family Pack, Made from Beef Chuck,” with a sell-by date of Jan. 10, 2018.

• 24-pound cases of “JP O'Reilly's Bacon & Cheddar Beef Patties,” with a sell-by date of Jan. 10, 2018.

The case codes are: 0614KS42065, 0614KS42066, 0614KS42067, 0614KS42068 and 0614KS42070.

Products subject to recall have “EST. 425B” printed next to the sell-by date on the retail carton and inside the USDA inspection mark on the shipping case.

The problem was discovered Wednesday when the firm received two complaints about bacon cheddar beef patties not being labeled as bacon and cheddar. The products were labeled as “JP O'Reilly's Pub Burger,” but contained the bacon cheddar beef patties.

The Agriculture Department said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

People who have bought the products are urged not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to where they were bought.

The company could not be reached for comment after-hours Wednesday.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.