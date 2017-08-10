Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Children's Hospital opens summer camp to help kids cope with loss of sibling
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC opens a bereavement camp for children Aug. 18-20.

Updated 3 hours ago

Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC is opening a three-day summer camp for bereaved kids who lost a sibling.

More than 50 children between ages 7 and 17 are expected to attend “Camp Wakchazi,” which runs Aug. 18 to 20 at Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer YMCA in Fombell.

“Wakchazi is a Native American word for sunflower, which we chose because we believe that our group of siblings who have lost a brother or sister are like sunflowers — strong, resilient and finding the light on dark days,” Riley Herrmann, coordinator of Camp Wakchazi, said in a statement.

“The loss of a sibling turns a child's whole world upside down,” Herrmann said. “At camp, kids can have fun in a safe place where they are the focus, not their loss. They can talk about their experience as much or as little as they'd like, surrounded by people who can relate.”

Activities include rock climbing, archery, swimming, campfires and other arts and crafts.

Volunteer peer counselors who also have experienced the death of a sibling will participate.

“Having experienced the death of my younger sister, I understand the situation the campers are in,” Deidra Balchak, 23, said. “I'm volunteering for Camp Wakchazi because I want to take part in a weekend that allows kids and teens to have their feelings validated about a sibling dying and helps them feel less alone.”

Camp Wakchazi received financing from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust, Miracles from Maggie and Layups for Lucy.

For more information click here.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.