Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Local man with Lou Gehrig's disease to receive new treatment today
Ben Schmitt | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 6:15 a.m.
Tribune-Review
Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh's North Side.

Updated 16 minutes ago

A Turtle Creek man is scheduled Friday morning to be among the first patients in the United States to receive newly approved medication to treat Lou Gehrig's disease, according to Allegheny Health Network.

Rene' Fogarty is expected to receive the treatment of a drug called Radicava. He suffers from the degenerative neurological condition, known as ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The FDA approved the drug in May as a treatment option for adult patients with the disease.

Fogarty is to receive the treatment at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh's North Side.

Identified in 1874, the neurological disorder is marked by progressive degeneration of motor neuron cells in the spinal cord and brain.

Patients ultimately become paralyzed and suffocate while their minds remain clear.

Currently, the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 12,000 to 15,000 Americans have ALS.

“For an illness as relentless as ALS, it is a significant milestone to have a new treatment available which shows promise as an improvement upon what we currently have available to treat the disease,” said Dr. Sandeep Rana, medical director of the ALS Center at AHN.

“We are very hopeful that Radicava will help us to more effectively treat ALS and extend quality of life for our patients.”

The drug is dosed on a 14-day cycles followed by 14-day drug-free periods.

Fogarty, who was recently diagnosed with ALS, will receive his treatment cycles at the ALS Center at AHN, which is located in Allegheny General Hospital.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bschmitt@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.