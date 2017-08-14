University of Pittsburgh researchers say placenta can provide clues about Zika

A University of Pittsburgh lab is studying how Zika penetrates barriers that stop most viruses from reaching a fetus in the womb, advancing research that could help the medical community fight the virus and others like it.

The researchers are focused on basic questions about how Zika gets through the placenta, said Carolyn Coyne, a researcher at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

“We still know remarkably little about how a virus like Zika accomplishes that,” Coyne said.

Early in pregnancy, the nourishing organ starts secreting infection-fighting proteins, according to a paper Coyne co-published Aug. 7 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Her lab and researchers at another lab discovered just over a year ago that the placenta secretes such proteins, but researchers didn't know when the process starts until the more recent findings, Coyne said.

The mosquito-borne Zika virus is subsiding after a worldwide outbreak last summer, but the infections brought new attention to how little researchers know about the placenta, which a senior National Institutes of Health official in 2015 said is one of the least understood organs.

“I think we've known for a long time how little we know about it,” Coyne said. “But certainly having something like Zika has brought to a lot of people's understanding how little we understand about it.”

Her lab has developed a 3D model of the organ that she said could help. The model uses placental cancer cells to mimic how regular placental cells behave and eliminates some of researchers' dependence on placental cells from women's hospitals.

Fetuses are typically most vulnerable to viruses in the first trimester of pregnancy, or sometimes in the second, Coyne said. Part of what makes Zika unique is that it appears to be able to harm the fetus in the second and third trimesters, she said.

Its ability to attack brain cells, causing the shrunken heads that are the virus's best-known side effects, is likely related to the fact that fetuses lack a blood-brain barrier, which protects adults from the same type of damage, she said.

The NIH dedicated about $42 million in funding to the Human Placenta Project in 2015, and Coyne hopes basic science of the organ will continue to be a priority.

“Instead of waiting for an outbreak to happen and saying ‘Oh, my god, let's figure this out,' perhaps we can do some experiments before it happens,” she said. “I think these models help us do that.”

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.