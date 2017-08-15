Allegheny Health Network announces opioid treatment center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny Health Network on Tuesday announced a new program aimed at treating opioid abuse throughout the region.

The newly-named AHN Center of Excellence for Opioid Use Disorder program is one of 45 across Pennsylvania being funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services grant.

Dr. William Johnjulio, chair of family medicine at AHN, will lead the care management team, which includes a registered nurse, social workers and addiction experts.

A main goal of the center is to integrate behavioral and primary care to addiction treatment.

“Many of the patients we see with addiction to opioids often have underlying issues related to their behavioral and/or physical health,” Johnjulio said in a news release. “It's about surrounding the person with a range of services and resources, which address all of their challenges, to give them the very best chance at overcoming their addiction.”

To begin, AHN is screening patients for opioid addictions at some of its primary care practices.

Patients identified with opioid use disorder and requesting treatment are referred to a half-day clinic at the primary care office where they are introduced to treatment options including medication-assisted treatment and outpatient therapy. The treatments combines medication to reduce urges and withdrawal symptoms with on-site behavioral health therapy.

Patients can also be connected with various community-based resources to address social issues including employment and housing. Those needing more intensive treatment are referred to inpatient, residential or intensive outpatient programs.

“With so many members of our community affected by the opioid epidemic, AHN is committed to meeting the multi-faceted needs of those who have opioid use disorder,” said Stuart Fisk, director of the AHN Center for Inclusion Health. “We are grateful to be able to serve the most vulnerable populations via the Center of Excellence, helping them to overcome their addiction and begin a journey to healthier living.”

in Allegheny County, 650 people died from a drug overdose last year, preceded by 424 people in 2015 and 306 deaths in 2014, according to reports. So far in 2017, 259 deaths have been reported.

However, the state Department of Human Services isn't sure some of its opioid addition treatment data is accurate.

For more information on the AHN Center of Excellence for Opioid Use Disorder and/or to make a referral, call 412-359-4644.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.