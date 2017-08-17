Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health Now

Probiotics might shield newborns from sepsis, study says

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 10:21 a.m.
A newborn baby sports a knit Yoda cap in celebration of 'May the 4th Be With You,' at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Magee Volunteer Knitters, group of local women who gather each month in the Magee lobby to knit, knitted the caps.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Researchers may have found a new weapon in fighting sepsis in newborns: probiotics.

Giving babies a certain form of probiotics reduces the risk that newborns will develop the deadly medical condition.

Sepsis is a common complication that can occur when the body's immune system overreacts to an infection. More than 600,000 babies die of the blood infection annually.

A study published this week in the medical journal Nature indicates a strain of probiotic called Lactobacillus plantarum helped ward off sepsis. The trial took place with 4,000 babies in the United States and India.

Probiotic bacteria, known commonly as friendly bacteria, can help jump-start a baby's immune system , Dr. Pascal Lavoie, a neonatologist at BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia told NPR.

“They can promote maturation of the immune system in a healthier way,” Lavoie said. “Probiotics can be much more powerful than drugs.”

The friendly bacteria reduce harmful bacteria in the baby's gut by changing the environment or simply using up resources, Lavoie said.

“It acts as a barrier to prevent the bad bacteria from going through the wall into the blood,” he said.

Research will continue.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

