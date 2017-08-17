UPMC Children's launches clinical trials website
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have launched a website where parents can learn more about clinical trials for children.
The site also aims to help researchers improve children's clinical trials, said Dr. Sonika Bhatnagar, who works in the hospital's division of general academic pediatrics.
Doctors hope the site, which aligns with a National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recommendation, will help improve the design of clinical trials to better fit children, Bhatnagar said. Most trial protocols are now geared toward adults, she said.
“Hopefully we'll be able to improve the clinical care of children by having these studies that are focused specifically on children's health,” she said.
The site wasn't designed to give information about specific clinical trials – although Children's does list its clinical trials online – but to help parents decide whether they should join a clinical trial and how the trials work, she said.