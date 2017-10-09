Get rid of unused prescription drugs on Oct. 28

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28, collection sites such as pharmacies and police stations nationwide will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

This event will give the public an opportunity to dispose of any unused and unwanted prescription drugs. A study published in the Journal of American Medical Association found that 42 percent of opioids prescribed for acute post-surgical pain were not consumed, at least 67 percent of patients had leftover medicine, and 91 percent of the patients with leftover medicine did not dispose of it properly.

The last Drug Take-Back Day on April 29 resulted in 900,386 pounds of unwanted medication turned in at 5,498 take-back sites. Many Drug Take-Back sites and anti-drug coalitions are passing out TimerCaps as an incentive to bring in the medications and to educate users on safely taking and storing meds.

If TimerCaps are not available at the Drug Take-Back sites, they can also be purchased at Rite Aid, CVS, and at TimerCap.com.

For a list of Drug Take-Back site, go to http://bit.ly/2yuzGI1

Carpal tunnel treatable

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition that creates numbness and tingling in your palm from the thumb to ring fingers. It occurs when a nerve on the palm side of the hand is compressed or irritated in some way.

Several treatment options are available to relieve tingling and numbness, and restore wrist and hand function.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sanj Kakar says, for some patients, wearing a wrist brace at night can ease symptoms. A steroid injection may help — although the effect can wear off over time. The next step is a short surgery to open the tunnel and relieve the pressure.

“All we are doing is literally opening up this band,” says Kakar, referencing a computer animation of a carpal tunnel surgery.

“The actual procedure takes five to 10 minutes,” explains Kakar. “And it's amazing the number of times you see patients who say, ‘I didn't realize that's all it took.'”

Laser treatmentfor sunspots

Laser resurfacing and other forms of laser and light therapy can effectively reduce or eliminate sunspots. Certain creams also can be useful. Keep in mind, though, that if you don't protect your skin from the sun, the spots will almost always return, or new ones will form.

Laser therapy, as well as a treatment called intense pulsed light, can treat pigmented skin lesions, including sunspots (lentigines). Before you move forward with any treatment, however, it's important to be evaluated by a health care provider who is experienced in diagnosing and treating skin conditions. Your health care provider can review factors that could affect your treatment, such as your skin type, medical history, family history and any medications you take.

The doctor also will perform a thorough physical exam to confirm that the spots you want treated are sunspots. That's a key step because not all brown spots are lentigines. For example, brown patches on the face could be another skin disorder called melasma. Using laser treatment on melasma may worsen that condition. In some cases, the skin cancer melanoma also can look similar to sunspots. Identifying and treating melanoma as quickly as possible is critical to curing it.