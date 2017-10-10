Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Knox teen who had severed arm reattached in Pittsburgh receives award

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 4:54 p.m.
Seth Apel, of Knox, Clarion County, meets his surprise visitor, former MLB player Sean Casey, at Children's Hospital South as his surgeon, Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt watches on Wednesday, March 2, 2016
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Seth Apel, of Knox, Clarion County, meets his surprise visitor, former MLB player Sean Casey, at Children's Hospital South as his surgeon, Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt watches on Wednesday, March 2, 2016
Angela Apel, 39 exercises the right hand of her son, Seth Apel, at their home in Knox, Monday, December 7, 2015 just a month after Seth had his arm severed just beneath the shoulder when a piece of tractor equipment snared his coat sleeve and sliced through his skin and bones. Apel was treated at Children's Hospital but is currently recovering at home.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
Angela Apel, 39 exercises the right hand of her son, Seth Apel, at their home in Knox, Monday, December 7, 2015 just a month after Seth had his arm severed just beneath the shoulder when a piece of tractor equipment snared his coat sleeve and sliced through his skin and bones. Apel was treated at Children's Hospital but is currently recovering at home.
Seth Apel warms up on the third base line at Rimersburg Elementary School in Clarion County, May 3, 2016. Seth lost part of his right arm in November 2015 when his sleeve got caught in a piece of tractor equipment. He has developed a strong swing in spite of his injuries.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Seth Apel warms up on the third base line at Rimersburg Elementary School in Clarion County, May 3, 2016. Seth lost part of his right arm in November 2015 when his sleeve got caught in a piece of tractor equipment. He has developed a strong swing in spite of his injuries.
Seth Apel, 12, of Knox, uses a special grip to bat when his team played at Rimersburg Elementary School in Clarion County, May 3, 2016.Seth lost part of his right arm in November 2015 when his coat sleeve got caught in a piece of tractor equipment. He has developed a strong swing in spite of his injuries.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Seth Apel, 12, of Knox, uses a special grip to bat when his team played at Rimersburg Elementary School in Clarion County, May 3, 2016.Seth lost part of his right arm in November 2015 when his coat sleeve got caught in a piece of tractor equipment. He has developed a strong swing in spite of his injuries.

Updated 4 hours ago

Seth Apel, the Clarion County teen whose arm was severed in a 2015 farming accident and reattached by Pittsburgh doctors, was honored over the weekend in Florida by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Apel was among three recipients of the "Patients of Courage" award along with the surgeon who helped save his arm, Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt, a pediatric plastic surgeon at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. The ceremony took place Friday and Saturday in Orlando.

At age 12, Seth lost part of his right arm on Nov. 7, 2015, while unloading firewood at his Knox home in Clarion County.

His coat sleeve became entangled in a piece of tractor equipment. As it continued to rotate, the machinery tore off his arm just beneath the shoulder.

After a quick response by rescue workers, a medical helicopter flew Seth to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, where Grunwaldt and a trauma team reattached the arm in a six-hour surgery.

In reattaching the arm, she connected Seth's bones, arteries, veins and nerves. Grunwaldt also nominated him for the award.

After his initial recovery, Seth said he knew he wanted to find a way to continue playing Little League baseball.

Seth regained movement in his shoulder and elbow. Still, he hasn't regained use of his right hand. His mother, Angela Apel, said Seth will undergo surgery next month at St. Louis Children's Hospital in an attempt to restore more function in his hand.

Here's a video documenting his injury and recovery.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.