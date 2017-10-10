Knox teen who had severed arm reattached in Pittsburgh receives award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seth Apel, the Clarion County teen whose arm was severed in a 2015 farming accident and reattached by Pittsburgh doctors, was honored over the weekend in Florida by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Apel was among three recipients of the "Patients of Courage" award along with the surgeon who helped save his arm, Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt, a pediatric plastic surgeon at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. The ceremony took place Friday and Saturday in Orlando.

At age 12, Seth lost part of his right arm on Nov. 7, 2015, while unloading firewood at his Knox home in Clarion County.

His coat sleeve became entangled in a piece of tractor equipment. As it continued to rotate, the machinery tore off his arm just beneath the shoulder.

After a quick response by rescue workers, a medical helicopter flew Seth to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, where Grunwaldt and a trauma team reattached the arm in a six-hour surgery.

In reattaching the arm, she connected Seth's bones, arteries, veins and nerves. Grunwaldt also nominated him for the award.

After his initial recovery, Seth said he knew he wanted to find a way to continue playing Little League baseball.

Seth regained movement in his shoulder and elbow. Still, he hasn't regained use of his right hand. His mother, Angela Apel, said Seth will undergo surgery next month at St. Louis Children's Hospital in an attempt to restore more function in his hand.

Here's a video documenting his injury and recovery.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.