Health Now

Twin Lakes walk to call attention to melanoma risks

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 12:09 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Melanoma International Foundation will host the inaugural Brian Ranker Memorial Safe From the Sun Walk on Oct. 29 at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield and Unity townships.

The fundraiser is named for a Dawson, Fayette County, resident who was diagnosed with the disease in 2005 and succumbed to it in 2015. Ranker was a heavy construction carpenter who enjoyed archery hunting, fishing and camping and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Though less common than other skin cancers, melanoma is the one most likely to spread and become deadly, according to the American Cancer Society .

The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m., with check-in at 10 a.m. at Pavilion 2.

Pre-registration is available until Oct. 27, but walkers also can register during check-in. Fee is $20, or $15 for ages 3-14. Donations also can be made at melanomainternational.org .

"(The foundation) website and forums were so informative and helpful, unfortunately I had found this valuable resource too late in Brian's battle," says his widow, Stephanie Ranker. "But I want to help those in our area find out about MIF, so they can utilize all MIF has to offer."

Based in Glenmoore, Chester County, the Melanoma International Foundation is the largest international melanoma foundation in the United State and supports melanoma patients by providing information and free screenings, along with funds for innovative research.

A similar walk has been held in eastern Pennsylvania for several years, but this is the first in Western Pa. The Twin Lakes walk will support the foundation's Patient Services Program.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

