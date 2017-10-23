Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health Now

UPMC Center for Integrative Medicine screening documentary on founder's life

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Dr. David Servan-Schreiber
Chicago Tribune
Dr. David Servan-Schreiber

A 20th anniversary reception for the UPMC Center for Integrative Medicine will feature a screening of the documentary, “The C Word,” the story of the center's late co-founder and director Dr. David Servan-Schreiber.

The event is planned for 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Herberman Conference Center at UPMC Shadyside, 5230 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh. Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be served.

Produced and narrated by Morgan Freeman, the documentary covers Servan-Schreiber's life and work in cancer care, including the promotion of holistic approaches to the prevention and treatment of cancer.

The French-born neuroscientist was a clinical professor of psychiatry in the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, one of the founders of the U.S. branch of Médecins Sans Frontières, or Doctors Without Borders, and a well-known author and speaker.

Servan-Schreiber was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor at age 31 and died of brain cancer in 2011 at age 50. His own diagnosis led him to explore the use of natural and holistic methods in dealing with cancer.

Tickets are $75 and can be obtained at shadysidehospitalfoundation.org/tickets/ .

Event proceeds will support a benevolent care fund for patients of the Center for Integrative Medicine.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

