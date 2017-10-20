Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Sewickley Heights couple donate $2 million to Allegheny Health Network to study ovarian cancer

Tribune-Review | Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, 2:09 p.m.
Julie and Michael McMullen of Sewickley
Submitted
Julie and Michael McMullen of Sewickley

The diagnosis of ovarian cancer came 11 years ago, when Julie McMullen was 27 and had a daughter in first grade.

“It was scary for everybody,” said McMullen, 38, of Sewickley Heights. “The doubts do take over and you have to stay strong.”

McMullen and her husband, Michael, credit her doctor, Thomas C. Krivak, with her successful treatment and recovery. Krivak is a gynecologic oncologist at Allegheny Health Network and previously worked at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC.

As a way to express their gratitude and support cancer research, the McMullens are donating $2 million to Allegheny Health Network's Cancer Institute.

“My doctor is one of the best,” McMullen told the Trib. “He has been with me every step of the way.”

With Krivak's help, she was able to preserve her fertility and have two other children, Richard, 6, and Pippa, 2. Her firstborn, Chloe, is a senior at Quaker Valley High School.

The North Side-based Allegheny Health Network said the money will be administered by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“On behalf of Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health, I cannot express strongly enough how humbled and grateful we are to the McMullens for their support of our patients, and all women diagnosed with ovarian cancer, through their incredible gift to our organization,” Cynthia Hundorfean, AHN President and CEO, said in a statement. “Julie's story is an inspiration to all of those who have survived cancer or currently fighting the disease.”

About 22,000 news cases of ovarian are diagnosed each year. It accounts for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system, according to the American Cancer Society.

Researchers continue to find ways for early detection, something that McMullen identified as a key factor in her fight against the disease.

She encouraged other women to never ignore symptoms, which can include bloating and pelvic and abdomial pain.

“Listen to your body,” McMullen said. “When someone tells you that you are fine and you know you're not, find someone else who will listen.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.