6 conditions with higher than expected death rates in Western Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you're headed to the hospital, a report by an independent state agency provides useful information about common medical and surgical conditions.

The report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, based on data provided by hospitals, showed six conditions with mortality rates higher than expected at Western Pennsylvania facilities:

SEPSIS

What it is: A system-wide inflammatory response to infection that can worsen and include life-threatening acute organ dysfunction

Mortality rate in Western Pennsylvania: 10.1%

Mortality rate statewide: 8.8%

Average hospital charge in Western Pennsylvania: $34,093

STROKE

What it is: An ischemic stroke occurs when there is an obstruction in a blood vessel in the brain or neck causing damage or death to an area of the brain. Not included are patients who are treated with a balloon (angioplasty)/stent procedure or other surgery to remove the obstruction, or patients admitted with a break in a blood vessel in the brain (hemorrhagic stroke) unless the hemorrhage occurs after the ischemic stroke but during hospitalization.

Mortality rate in Western Pennsylvania: 13%

Mortality rate statewide: 12.3%

Average hospital charge in Western Pennsylvania: $35,261

HEART ATTACK (MEDICAL MANAGEMENT)

What it is: When there is blockage or obstruction in a blood vessel causing damage or death to an area of the heart. Patients who are treated with a balloon (angioplasty)/stent procedure or open heart surgery are not included

Mortality rate in Western Pennsylvania: 7.6%

Mortality rate statewide: 7%

Average hospital charge in Western Pennsylvania: $30,662

HEART FAILURE

What it is: Inability of the heart to pump enough blood to meet the needs of the body leading to swelling of the legs and shortness of breath from fluid build-up in the lungs. Common causes of heart failure include heart disease and long-standing hypertension.

Mortality rate in Western Pennsylvania: 24.7%

Mortality rate statewide: 23.8%

Average hospital charge in Western Pennsylvania: $25,277

PNEUMONIA-INFECTIOUS

What it is: An infection in one or both lungs caused by bacteria or viruses.

Mortality rate in Western Pennsylvania: 15.8%

Mortality rate statewide: 15.7%

Average hospital charge in Western Pennsylvania: $22,223

RESPIRATORY FAILURE

What it is: Failure of the lungs to support the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide causing impairment of critical body functions.

Mortality rate in Western Pennsylvania: 24.8%

Mortality rate statewide: 23.6%

Average hospital charge in Western Pennsylvania: $39,463

The council's report said mortality rates statewide showed a statistically significant decrease in 12 of 15 conditions reported from 2011 to 2016. The report also showed a statewide decrease in 30-day readmission rates in 11 of 13 conditions.

This report covers adult inpatient hospital discharges from October 2015 through September 2016.

The council warned its report is not intended to be a sole source of information for making decisions about health care but rather it can be used as a tool to examine hospital performance in specific treatment categories.