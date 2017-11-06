Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health Now

Life Options Pittsburgh sponsors Healthy Aging Expo at Monroeville Mall

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 1:39 p.m.
Life Options Pittsburgh's planning committee for the third annual Healthy Aging Expo is (from left to right) Bonnie Sopko, Karla Casertano, Nicole Driscoll, Deb Sawchak. Noel Saccameno. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the upper level of the Monroeville Mall.
LIFE OPTIONS PITTSBURGH
Life Options Pittsburgh's planning committee for the third annual Healthy Aging Expo is (from left to right) Bonnie Sopko, Karla Casertano, Nicole Driscoll, Deb Sawchak. Noel Saccameno. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the upper level of the Monroeville Mall.

Life Options Pittsburgh's third annual Healthy Aging Expo is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the upper level of the Monroeville Mall. The free community educational event will feature more than 35 vendors with information to help seniors and baby boomers as they age. There will be free health screenings from 10 a.m. to noon, a Veteran's presentation at 1 p.m., free bingo at 2 p.m. with $200 in prizes, and hourly gift card giveaways.

Life Options is a Pittsburgh-based non-profit organization dedicated to providing baby boomer and seniors with education, assistance and guidance as they age.

Details: 877-360-0049 or lifeoptionspittsburgh.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

