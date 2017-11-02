Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health Now

Drug maker sued over contaminated laxative slapped with new FDA warning

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Photos in the Singleton home in Hampton.
Ben Schmitt
Photos in the Singleton home in Hampton.
The Singletons on Thanksgiving Day 2015 in their Hampton home with twins Ariana, left, and Alivia. Alivia was home for five weeks of her 9 months alive. She died May 4, 2016.
Supplied
The Singletons on Thanksgiving Day 2015 in their Hampton home with twins Ariana, left, and Alivia. Alivia was home for five weeks of her 9 months alive. She died May 4, 2016.

Updated 4 hours ago

A Florida drug manufacturer at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit involving the parents of a Hampton infant is under fire again by the Food and Drug Administration.

PharmaTech LLC of Davie, Fla is being sued in federal court in Pittsburgh by Jocelyn and Lamont Singleton in connection with the May 4, 2016 death of their daughter, Alivia Singleton, who was three months shy of her first birthday.

The lawsuit contends Alivia contracted a bacterial infection after being given a liquid laxative, while hospitalized, made by PharmaTech. The laxative, known as “Diocto Liquid,” was contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia, a rare form of bacteria, according to the lawsuit.

On Friday, the FDA issued an advisory regarding PharmaTech products after a multistate outbreak of Burkholderia cepacia bacterial infections traced to liquid products. The infections afflicted at least eight patients in California and Maryland, the FDA said in a news release.

“FDA reminds health care professionals and patients not to use any liquid product manufactured by PharmaTech's Davie, Florida, facility,” the news release said.

PharmaTech vacated its Davie building in June, a town spokesman told the Tribune-Review this week. Its website is down and a former phone number is disconnected.

In June 2016, a month after Alivia died, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an investigation of multistate outbreaks of Burkholderia cepacia, or B. cepacia infections.

A month later, PharmaTech voluntarily recalled all of its Dicoto Liquid products. The FDA confirmed the laxative was contaminated with B. cepacia linked to infections in five states, including Pennsylvania.

PharmaTech contends that the Pittsburgh lawsuit “lacks specificity.”

“There are no factual allegations in plaintiffs' complaint indicating that PharmaTech had a bad motive or was recklessly indifferent,” attorney Donald Smith of Pittsburgh wrote in a motion to dismiss.

Attorney Brendan Lupetin, who represents the Singleton family, said his claims are legitimate.

“What is most concerning is the number of patients that were potentially affected by this,” he told the Trib last week.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

Related Content
Deadly bacteria: Pittsburgh family sues drug maker over contaminated laxative
They were supposed to grow up together, twins Ariana and Alivia Singleton born one minute and 2 pounds apart. Ariana appeared to be the vocal, mischievous ...
