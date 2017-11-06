Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Pennsylvania releases list of doctors able to prescribe medical marijuana

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 10:18 a.m.
Reuters photo
REUTERS
Reuters photo

Updated 2 minutes ago

There are 10 doctors in Allegheny County approved to prescribe medical marijuana, according to a list released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

So far, zero doctors have been approved in Westmoreland County.

State officials said more than 300 physicians have registered with the department to participate in the program. Of those, 109 have been approved as practitioners. The rest are completing the required training and review process.

One doctor has been approved in Beaver County, and five in Butler County along with two in Washington County.

Interested doctors must register with the state and complete a four-hour training course, before final review by the health department .

Under state law, patients can apply for a state-issued medical marijuana card if a doctor certifies they have one of 17 qualified medical conditions, including epilepsy, cancer, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders.

Qualified patients with a doctor's recommendation will receive a Pennsylvania medical marijuana identification card, allowing the purchase of medical marijuana from an authorized state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Dispensaries are also allowed to sell equipment, such as vaping devices for liquid forms, to administer medical marijuana.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a medical marijuana bill into law in April 2016. Medical marijuana in Pennsylvania will be available in pills, oils, tinctures or ointments. The health department is regulating the program, which forbids smoking marijuana in dry leaf form.

“We cannot underestimate the role physicians have played in making sure that patients can access medical marijuana,” acting Health Secretary and Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement. “Our physician workgroup also has been helping to make sure this program remains medically focused and an important tool in our medical toolkit.”

Last week, state officials said the medical marijuana program should be fully operational within six months.

To view the list of physicians click here

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

Related Content
More than 1,000 register for medical marijuana on Pennsylvania's first day
The Pennsylvania Health Department reported Thursday that more than 1,000 people registered on the first day of applications for the state's new Medical Marijuana Program. The ...
Pennsylvania opens up medical marijuana registry for patients and caregivers
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Wednesday patients in need will be able to get medical marijuana within six months. State officials announced the development in ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.