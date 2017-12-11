Holiday Lights Run raises money for Children's Hospital fund
Hundreds of runners and walkers will come together on Dec. 14 in Pittsburgh to raise money for the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Free Care Fund at the seventh annual Holiday Lights Run and Charity Raffle.
Every December, Bethel Park-based Fleet Feet Pittsburgh's owner Bob Shooer invites runners and walkers to enjoy the city's best holiday light displays, trees and crèches while supporting a good cause.
The event starts at 6 p.m. at the PPG Place Wintergarden. In previous years, there have been more than 400 participants raising thousands of dollars. This year's goal is $5,000. Attendees are invited to make a donation that evening. There also will be a basket raffles for $1 a ticket.
Details: 412-851-9100 or fleetfeetpittsburgh.com
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.