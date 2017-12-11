Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Voice, swallowing clinic at West Penn Hospital first of its kind on East Coast

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 10:12 a.m.
U.S. Air Force photo

Updated 23 hours ago

Voice and swallowing problems can profoundly affect an individual's relationships, social functioning and overall health. Allegheny Health Network's new Voice, Swallowing and Nutrition Center at West Penn Hospital in Bloomfield will offer multidisciplinary, personalized care designed to help patients quickly regain functioning and a good quality of life.

The new center, part of the network's Esophageal and Lung Institute, is the first of its kind on the East Coast. No other center has integrated esophageal surgeons, ear, nose and throat physicians, registered dieticians, speech therapists, nurses and diagnostic tools in one common clinic setting.

An open house for the new center, located on the fourth floor of West Penn's Mellon Pavilion, is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15. The center offers the most state-of-the-art techniques and technologies for diagnosing diseases of the pharynx, esophagus and stomach. Problems addressed by the team of specialists include difficulty swallowing, aspiration, chronic cough, gastroesophageal reflux disease, hiatal hernia, Barrett's esophagus, esophageal cancer, pharyngeal and esophageal diverticulum and achalasia. Patients also will be treated for voice or swallowing problems stemming from illness, such as stroke.

Details: 412-359-4373 or ahn.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.