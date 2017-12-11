Voice, swallowing clinic at West Penn Hospital first of its kind on East Coast
Updated 23 hours ago
Voice and swallowing problems can profoundly affect an individual's relationships, social functioning and overall health. Allegheny Health Network's new Voice, Swallowing and Nutrition Center at West Penn Hospital in Bloomfield will offer multidisciplinary, personalized care designed to help patients quickly regain functioning and a good quality of life.
The new center, part of the network's Esophageal and Lung Institute, is the first of its kind on the East Coast. No other center has integrated esophageal surgeons, ear, nose and throat physicians, registered dieticians, speech therapists, nurses and diagnostic tools in one common clinic setting.
An open house for the new center, located on the fourth floor of West Penn's Mellon Pavilion, is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15. The center offers the most state-of-the-art techniques and technologies for diagnosing diseases of the pharynx, esophagus and stomach. Problems addressed by the team of specialists include difficulty swallowing, aspiration, chronic cough, gastroesophageal reflux disease, hiatal hernia, Barrett's esophagus, esophageal cancer, pharyngeal and esophageal diverticulum and achalasia. Patients also will be treated for voice or swallowing problems stemming from illness, such as stroke.
Details: 412-359-4373 or ahn.org
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.