AHN announces first of 4 new regional hospitals

Allegheny Health Network on Monday will announce the first of its four neighborhood hospitals that will be built throughout the region over the next few years.

A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Greensburg for the unveiling. Officials from parent company Highmark Health will also attend.

Allegheny Health Network's four so-called micro-hospitals will be built through a new partnership with Texas-based Emerus, a for-profit developer and management firm. AHN and Emerus will split construction costs with Emerus managing the hospitals.

On its website, Emerus describes itself as “the nation's first and largest operator of micro-hospitals.” Its facilities typically range from 15,000 to 60,000 square feet and include an emergency department as well as 10 to 12 beds for observation and short stays.

In October, Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network announced a massive $700 million expansion plan that includes construction of the four neighborhood hospitals, a 160-bed state-of-the-art hospital in Pine and renovation of its existing facilities throughout Western Pennsylvania.

Officials have said the seven-hospital AHN is in the midst of a financial upswing. It reported an operating gain of $13 million for the half-year following a 2016 operating loss of $39 million.

