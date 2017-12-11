Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

With AHN's expansion, hospital competition heats up in Westmoreland County

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
The future site of AHN Hempfield, the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals to be opened in Westmoreland County, as seen on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in the summer of 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The future site of AHN Hempfield, the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals to be opened in Westmoreland County, as seen on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in the summer of 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.
Highmark Inc.'s Thomas Fitzpatrick, during a joint press conference with Highmark Health, Emerus, and Allegheny Health Network, to announce the opening of the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals, at the Courtyard by Marriott Greensburg, in Hempfield Twp. , on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Highmark Inc.'s Thomas Fitzpatrick, during a joint press conference with Highmark Health, Emerus, and Allegheny Health Network, to announce the opening of the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals, at the Courtyard by Marriott Greensburg, in Hempfield Twp. , on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.
Cynthia Hundorfean (left), President and CEO of AHN, David Stillwell of Emerus, Dr. Thomas Cambell of AHN, and Thomas Fitzpatrick of Highmark Inc., talk about the future of healthcare in Westmoreland County, during a joint press conference with Highmark Health, Emerus, and Allegheny Health Network, to announce the opening of the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals, at the Courtyard by Marriott Greensburg, in Hempfield Twp. , on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Cynthia Hundorfean (left), President and CEO of AHN, David Stillwell of Emerus, Dr. Thomas Cambell of AHN, and Thomas Fitzpatrick of Highmark Inc., talk about the future of healthcare in Westmoreland County, during a joint press conference with Highmark Health, Emerus, and Allegheny Health Network, to announce the opening of the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals, at the Courtyard by Marriott Greensburg, in Hempfield Twp. , on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.
Cynthia Hundorfean (left), president and CEO of AHN, David Stillwell of Emerus, Dr. Thomas Cambell of AHN, and Thomas Fitzpatrick of Highmark Inc., wait to answer questions while a short movie is played, during a joint press conference with Highmark Health, Emerus, and Allegheny Health Network, to announce the opening of the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals, at the Courtyard by Marriott Greensburg, in Hempfield Twp. , on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Cynthia Hundorfean (left), president and CEO of AHN, David Stillwell of Emerus, Dr. Thomas Cambell of AHN, and Thomas Fitzpatrick of Highmark Inc., wait to answer questions while a short movie is played, during a joint press conference with Highmark Health, Emerus, and Allegheny Health Network, to announce the opening of the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals, at the Courtyard by Marriott Greensburg, in Hempfield Twp. , on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.
David Goldberg (left), executive vice president of Allegheny Health Network, answers questions along with Cynthia Hundorfean, president and CEO of AHN, David Stillwell of Emerus, Dr. Thomas Cambell of AHN, and Thomas Fitzpatrick of Highmark Inc., during a joint press conference with Highmark Health, Emerus, and Allegheny Health Network, to announce the opening of the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals, at the Courtyard by Marriott Greensburg, in Hempfield Twp. , on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
David Goldberg (left), executive vice president of Allegheny Health Network, answers questions along with Cynthia Hundorfean, president and CEO of AHN, David Stillwell of Emerus, Dr. Thomas Cambell of AHN, and Thomas Fitzpatrick of Highmark Inc., during a joint press conference with Highmark Health, Emerus, and Allegheny Health Network, to announce the opening of the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals, at the Courtyard by Marriott Greensburg, in Hempfield Twp. , on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.
AHN President and CEO Cynthia Hundorfean, talks about the need for more local emergency care in Westmoreland County, during a joint press conference with Highmark Health, Emerus, and Allegheny Health Network, to announce the opening of the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals, at the Courtyard by Marriott Greensburg, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
AHN President and CEO Cynthia Hundorfean, talks about the need for more local emergency care in Westmoreland County, during a joint press conference with Highmark Health, Emerus, and Allegheny Health Network, to announce the opening of the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals, at the Courtyard by Marriott Greensburg, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.
Flanked by Cynthia Hundorfean (left), president and CEO of AHN, David Stillwell of Emerus, and Thomas Fitzpatrick of Highmark Inc., Dr. Thomas Cambell of AHN, talks about the future of healthcare in Westmoreland County, during a joint press conference with Highmark Health, Emerus, and Allegheny Health Network, to announce the opening of the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals, at the Courtyard by Marriott Greensburg, in Hempfield Twp. , on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Flanked by Cynthia Hundorfean (left), president and CEO of AHN, David Stillwell of Emerus, and Thomas Fitzpatrick of Highmark Inc., Dr. Thomas Cambell of AHN, talks about the future of healthcare in Westmoreland County, during a joint press conference with Highmark Health, Emerus, and Allegheny Health Network, to announce the opening of the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals, at the Courtyard by Marriott Greensburg, in Hempfield Twp. , on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.
Architectural renderings of AHN Hempfield, the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals to be opened in Westmoreland County, as seen on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in the summer of 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Architectural renderings of AHN Hempfield, the first of four, 10 bed neighborhood hospitals to be opened in Westmoreland County, as seen on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The first hospital, expected to open in the summer of 2019, will be located at the corner of Route 30 and Agnew Road.

Updated 52 minutes ago

The news conference played out like a welcome reception for Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health as officials announced plans Monday to build a for-profit community hospital in Hempfield.

Westmoreland County officials joined Hempfield Supervisor Doug Weimer in celebrating the new community hospital that will be 120,000 square feet, open 24 hours a day with a full-fledged emergency department, and contain 10 inpatient beds.

“Welcome to the neighborhood,” said county Commissioner Ted Kopas. “We look forward to working with you.”

Westmoreland County mainstay Excela Health didn't exactly feel the warmth after learning about the new AHN Hempfield-Neighborhood Hospital.

“I think it's predatory,” Excela President and CEO Bob Rogalski told the Tribune-Review. “There's no need for this development. None whatsoever.”

Rogalski said AHN once described UPMC in similar fashion when the health giant revealed efforts to open a hospital in the South Hills near AHN's Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills. Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg is about two miles away from the new AHN hospital site.

“They used the word ‘predatory' at that time,” he said. “I feel the same way now as they did in this particular case.”

Asked about the push into Westmoreland County, AHN President and CEO Cynthia Hundorfean said there's enough demand for health care to go around. AHN Hempfield will be at the intersection of Agnew Road and Route 30. There's a “coming soon” billboard in place.

“I think there's more than enough business to accommodate everybody,” she said.

Insurance provider Highmark Inc. has a contract with Excela through 2020. AHN and Highmark Inc. are owned and operated by Highmark Health.

Rogalski said about 80 percent of Excela's 5,000 employees carry Highmark insurance.

“I think we have to re-evaluate our relationship with Highmark,” he said. “I think what they're saying now is spin.”

Rogalski wondered whether the AHN effort will wind up taking patients who can't be treated at a community hospital out of Westmoreland County and into AHN facilities like Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Hundorfean said the opposite is intended.

“This model can't be focused on downtown Pittsburgh,” she said. “We will deliver exceptional patient care in cost-efficient settings and deliver great care to our patients in the neighborhoods where they live, not the other way around.”

There will be times, she said, when AHN will have to transfer patients to other facilities.

“We would love to include them,” Hundorfean said of Excela. “That will be up to them.”

Westmoreland County has about 125,000 members carrying Highmark insurance, according to Thomas Fitzpatrick, Highmark Inc.'s senior vice president of provider contracting and relations. He said $100 million for Westmoreland County Highmark members is spent on health care outside of the county.

“One of the goals of this venture is to make sure that we continue to deliver care to Westmoreland County residents in Westmoreland County,” Fitzpatrick said.

Allegheny Health Network's four so-called micro-hospitals will be built through a new partnership with Texas-based Emerus, a for-profit developer and management firm. AHN and Emerus will split construction costs, with Emerus managing the hospitals.

On its website, Emerus describes itself as “the nation's first and largest operator of micro-hospitals.”

Its facilities typically range from 15,000 to 60,000 square feet and include an emergency department as well as 10 to 12 beds for observation and short stays.

In October, Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network announced a massive $700 million expansion plan that includes construction of the four neighborhood hospitals, a 160-bed, state-of-the-art hospital in Pine and renovation of its existing facilities throughout Western Pennsylvania.

Officials have said the seven-hospital AHN is in the midst of a financial upswing. It reported an operating gain of $13 million for the half-year following a 2016 operating loss of $39 million.

The new AHN facilities are expected to add 800 jobs to Western Pennsylvania's health care workforce, officials said at the time of the October announcement.

On Monday, David Stillwell, chief operating officer of Emerus, said the company will bring about 50 employees to the AHN Hempfield operation. AHN and Highmark expect to hire 50 to 100 additional employees.

“The success of this, we believe, is very important to this community here,” Stillwell said. “What we are building here will impact every family in the region. I'm confident that our four neighborhood hospitals that we'll be building throughout Western Pennsylvania will address some of the most pressing needs that we have in health care today, that's providing better access to round-the-clock emergency medicine, primary and speciality care — bringing the convenience of those solutions to your neighborhoods.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

Related Content
AHN says first of 4 new regional hospitals will be in Hempfield 
Allegheny Health Network on Monday announced the first of four neighborhood hospitals to be built over the next two years will be in Hempfield at ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.