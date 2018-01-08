Leechburg woman leans on family as she battles neuroendocrine cancer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The study administers RRx-001 during a priming period to sensitize the patient's tumors prior to re-administering platinum therapy. The study is designed to evaluate the overall response rate, and the overall survival of patients treated with this novel therapy. Pre-clinical and Phase 1 data suggest RRx-001 restores a sensitivity to previously utilized therapies, and prolonged survival with the reintroduction of the previous treatment.

The study will investigate the use of a novel agent (RRx-001) in patients with high-grade neuroendocrine carcinoma, and three other malignancies, who have been previously treated with a platinum-based chemotherapy regimen.

Allegheny Health Network is working with the EpicentRx biotechnology company to open a study for cancer patients called Quadruple Threat, according to Dr. Scott Long, an AHN medical oncologist.

When Jennifer Geminetti turned 40 in May, she went for an annual checkup and received a clean bill of health from her doctor.

By the end of the month, everything changed.

She began to experience discomfort in her upper abdomen, heartburn and felt a constant need to burp.

She dismissed the symptoms as acid reflux, but over-the-counter medications did nothing to help her.

As the symptoms worsened, she suspected something was wrong. An ultrasound in October provided the first clues. Geminetti's husband, who had consulted a friend who was a doctor, called her with the news.

“I'm sick, aren't I?” Geminetti, of Leechburg, told her husband, Mark. “He said ‘we don't know what it is. There is something there and they need to run more tests.' ”

Geminetti spent the next three days hospitalized, as doctors worked feverishly to find answers. And they did — a mass was growing in the middle of her chest and surrounding the duodenum (the first part of the small intestine), the liver and her pancreas.

The eventual diagnosis was neuroendocrine cancer, a type of the disease in which tumors develop in the hormone-producing cells of the body. The cells are found in organs such as the stomach, intestines, pancreas and lungs.

Roughly 60 percent of the tumors start growing in the intestinal tract, according to Dr. David Geller, director of the UPMC Liver Cancer Center. Some areas of the small bowel are hard to reach by scopes used to find them, making the tumors much more difficult to diagnose, Geller said.

“Sometimes we can't find them,” Geller said. “It's only a little marble on the wall of the bowel.”

Still, new imaging techniques and better ways to test the blood are allowing doctors to more easily identify these tumors. One such imaging test, called Netspot, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2016. It is available at UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. It is three times more sensitive than previous techniques, Geller said.

Geller said it is important for people and their doctors to recognize persistent, but non-specific, symptoms linked to neuroendocrine tumors such as flushing, diarrhea and sweating. One of his patients went more than a year without a diagnosis because doctors couldn't pinpoint a problem, he said. She had three marble-sized lesions in the liver that were almost too small to biopsy, he said. “You have to have a high index of suspicion,” he said. “It's a rare cancer, and most people don't think about it.”

While some tumors can be surgically removed, it may be impossible to take out 20 liver tumors at a time, doctors say. In those cases, doctors are treating patients with regional therapy (chemotherapy targeted to the organ) and hormone blocker shots, which stop hormones from helping the cancer grow.

At Allegheny General Hospital, doctors expect this year to begin using so-called peptide receptor radionuclide therapy to treat neuroendocrine tumors. The therapy is tailored to the patient and the molecular properties of the tumor, said Dr. Dulabh K. Monga, an oncologist at AGH.

Evelyn Macdonald of Ridgway, Elk County, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2009 but she suspects she had it for two or three years without realizing it.

“I had no idea what I was dealing with,” she said. “But a nurse told me that if you have to get cancer, it's the best cancer you can get.”

Her doctor referred her to Geller, who in early 2010 performed the first of several embolization procedures to stop the blood flow to the tumors. The treatments were so successful that Macdonald went without any treatment until last year. She currently takes only one medicine for her condition — a monthly shot of sandostatin, a hormone drug that helps control her flushing and diarrhea.

“You just have to stay positive,” said Macdonald, 71.

She admits that staying positive is not always easy but she fills her days with activities and distractions such as walking her black Lab, Tubby, cooking and sewing.

“I'm always busy,” she said. “I never sit around and worry about it.”

Keeping a positive outlook has been crucial for Geminetti, who is in the midst of what could be six to eight cycles of chemotherapy.

“I did lose my hair,” she said. “That's OK. It will grow back.”

Geminetti, who worked over 15 years as a pharmacy technician, credits her husband and daughter, Natalie, for providing constant support. Her parents, Denise and Jim Bowser, and sister Jill Hilty, have been by her side every step of the way, she said.

“I just feel like you can overcome whatever you have to face as long as you have your family and friends,” she said.

Asked what she would tell people facing a similar situation, she encouraged them to always pay attention to their bodies.

“Nobody knows your body like you do,” she said. “If you're not feeling right, you need to trust that instinct and you need to go and get it taken care of. I just can't stress that enough, that intuition that you have. Don't put it off. Always listen to it. Please just get checked out.”

Luis Fábregas is editor of the Tribune-Review's Valley News Dispatch and Pittsburgh digital editions. Reach him at lfabregas@tribweb.com. Follow him on Twitter @LuisTrib.