Healthy New Year! Recommendations for 2018

Moderation, exercise and reduced stress are the key to success, according to the American Medical Association and its recommendations for a healthy 2018.

The AMA released its 2018 New Year's resolutions this week.

“As we begin to look ahead to the new year and make our new year's resolutions, this is the perfect time for each of us to think about our personal health goals and resolve to make healthy lifestyle choices in the coming year,” said AMA President Dr. David Barbe. “To help people start the year off on the right foot, we're offering ten health recommendations that will help them determine where they can make the most impactful, long-lasting improvements in their health.”

And the resolutions are:

1. Limit your consumption of beverages with added sugar.

2. Learn your risk for type 2 diabetes. Take the self-screening test at DoIHavePrediabetes.org.

3. Be more physically active. Every healthy adult 18 to 65 years of age needs at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity five days per week or 20 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity three days a week.

4. Reduce your intake of processed food and added sodium.

5. Know your blood pressure numbers. Visit LowerYourHBP.org to find resources on understanding your numbers and take necessary steps to get your high blood pressure — or hypertension — under control.

6. If consuming alcohol, do so in moderation as defined by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans — up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men, and only by adults of legal drinking age.

7. Talk with your doctor about tobacco and nicotine use and quit. Also declare your home and car smoke free to eliminate exposure to secondhand smoke.

8. Manage Stress. A good diet and daily exercise are key ingredients to maintaining and improving your mental health, but don't hesitate to ask for help from a friend or mental health professional when you need it.

9. Pain medication is personal. If you are taking prescription opioids, follow your doctor's instructions, store them safely to prevent diversion or misuse, and properly dispose of any leftover medication.

10. Make sure your family is up-to-date on their vaccines.

