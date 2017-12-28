Trying to quit smoking? Free nicotine replacement therapy and counseling available

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you are trying to make good on a New Year's resolution to quit smoking, there's free nicotine replacement therapy and personalized coaching available to Pennsylvania residents, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

Smokers can get the free services and products by calling PA free Quitline: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).

Sign-ups can be done online at paquitlogix.org .

In addition, local resources can be found on the Tobacco Free Allegheny website at: http://tobaccofreeallegheny.org/Where_to_get_help.asp .

The adult smoking rate in Allegheny County has decreased from 23 percent to 19 percent, surpassing the Plan for a Healthier Allegheny's goal, according to Ryan Scarpino, spokesman for the Allegheny County Health Department.

Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, accounting for more than 480,000 deaths every year, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.