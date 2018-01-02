Check gym before signing contract, BBB urges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gym memberships increase in January compared to December but so do complaints, advised the Better Business Bureau of Western Pennsylvania.

Last year about 6,900 complaints were handled by BBB across the country.

Many of the complaints involved billing and contracts and the area BBB suggests that people do their home work before signing contracts.

In Pennsylvania, customers have certain protections under the Health Care Act, said Warren King, president of the BBB of Western Pennsylvania.

He suggests that prospective customers call the Bureau to verify registration of gyms particularly for a contract of more than three months. The BBB has profiles on more than 15,000 health clubs.

The Bureau suggests that customers set fitness goals in advance, determine priorities and confirm if the new location is convenient and if it has extended hours.

The Bureau also encourages customers take a tour to make sure the new gym has all of the wanted equipment and trainers when needed.

Ask questions such anyone trained in CPR? How clean is the gym?

Customers should also ask if there are free trials and what are the overall costs.

The BBB suggests that customers make sure they understand contract terms as well.

Customers have the right to cancel health club contracts within three business days of signing a contact and some other reasons including:

• If the new gym closes for more than 30 days and there is no alternative facility within 10 miles.

• If the customer moves more than 25 miles away from the gym and there is nor alternative facility within 10 miles.

• If you suffer a doctor verified injury which prevents you from using one-third or more of the club's equipment for six months or more.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.