Wellness access varies by occupation, wage, analysis shows
Updated 3 hours ago
Private companies are more willing to provide wellness programs to people in professional occupations and top wage earners, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis.
About two-thirds of state and local government workers and about one-third of private industry workers have access to the programs that help employees quit smoking, exercise and lose weight. The data come from the agency's National Compensation Survey.
Access for government workers is fairly consistent despite the field they work in or how much they make, the analysis shows.
Access in private industry varies widely from about 22 percent of workers in service occupations to 55 percent of workers in professional occupations. It also varies by wages with about 15 percent of workers in the lowest 10 percent of wages having access to 63 percent of workers in the highest 10 percent having access.