Teen girls overwhelmed by sexting requests, study says

Many teenage girls feel serious pressure to participate in sexting, the practice of sending racy photos or videos to friends or acquaintances, a new analysis from Northwestern University shows.

The analysis of more than 450 stories from girls 12 to 18, found over two-thirds of the female participants reported being asked for nude photos.

The analysis used comments posted from 2010 to 2016 on MTV's website A Thin Line, a website devoted to finding resources to help with “digital abuse.”

One study participant wrote this account: “Recently, I have been involved with a boy from a couple towns over. He always asks me to get naked on video chat, so the other night I just took off my top. I didnt know at the time, but he took a picture on his computer and I'm now scared.”

Study author Sara Thomas of Northwestern's School of Education and Social Policy found that girls reported being confused over how to handle requests to send naked photographs.

“My bf pressured me for hours to send him pictures of me naked. Now he threatens to send them out if i dont send him more really nasty pics. The stuff i have to do is unbelievable. I'm 14,” another testimony said.

The Tribune-Review examined the phenomenon of sexting in an article last year.

“Young women's attempts to negotiate coercive situations on their own suggest that young women feel it is their burden to manage situations. This is a logical extension of policy makers, educators, and parents routinely holding young women as more responsible for sexual decision-making (particularly in the form of upholding abstinence),” Thomas wrote in the current study. “This study indicates that these messages have been internalized such that young men are not being held responsible for gaining consent or respecting the boundaries of their partners.”

Thomas found that many teen girls were hesitant to seek help from adults because they were embarrassed and feared legal repercussions or adult reactions.

“Faced with these pressures, young women often acquiesced to young men's terms for romantic and sexual engagement,” Thomas said. “While many young women took on the responsibility of negotiating these pressures, they were also confused and didn't have the tools to cope.”

