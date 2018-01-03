Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Teen girls overwhelmed by sexting requests, study says

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
A new study from Northwestern University found that in an analysis of over 450 stories from teenage girls aged 12 to 18, over two-thirds of the participants reported being asked for nude photos.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
A new study from Northwestern University found that in an analysis of over 450 stories from teenage girls aged 12 to 18, over two-thirds of the participants reported being asked for nude photos.

Updated 4 hours ago

Many teenage girls feel serious pressure to participate in sexting, the practice of sending racy photos or videos to friends or acquaintances, a new analysis from Northwestern University shows.

The analysis of more than 450 stories from girls 12 to 18, found over two-thirds of the female participants reported being asked for nude photos.

The analysis used comments posted from 2010 to 2016 on MTV's website A Thin Line, a website devoted to finding resources to help with “digital abuse.”

One study participant wrote this account: “Recently, I have been involved with a boy from a couple towns over. He always asks me to get naked on video chat, so the other night I just took off my top. I didnt know at the time, but he took a picture on his computer and I'm now scared.”

Study author Sara Thomas of Northwestern's School of Education and Social Policy found that girls reported being confused over how to handle requests to send naked photographs.

“My bf pressured me for hours to send him pictures of me naked. Now he threatens to send them out if i dont send him more really nasty pics. The stuff i have to do is unbelievable. I'm 14,” another testimony said.

The Tribune-Review examined the phenomenon of sexting in an article last year.

“Young women's attempts to negotiate coercive situations on their own suggest that young women feel it is their burden to manage situations. This is a logical extension of policy makers, educators, and parents routinely holding young women as more responsible for sexual decision-making (particularly in the form of upholding abstinence),” Thomas wrote in the current study. “This study indicates that these messages have been internalized such that young men are not being held responsible for gaining consent or respecting the boundaries of their partners.”

Thomas found that many teen girls were hesitant to seek help from adults because they were embarrassed and feared legal repercussions or adult reactions.

“Faced with these pressures, young women often acquiesced to young men's terms for romantic and sexual engagement,” Thomas said. “While many young women took on the responsibility of negotiating these pressures, they were also confused and didn't have the tools to cope.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.