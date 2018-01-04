Pittsburgh has relatively low concentration of fitness centers, analysis shows
Keeping a New Year's resolution to join a gym and get in shape is a little tougher in the Pittsburgh metro area than in many other metro areas, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis.
The agency's location quotient analysis of fitness and recreational sports center employment compares 285 metro areas to the national average for that industry to see who has the highest and lowest concentrations of employment in fitness centers.
An average concentration produces an index of 1.0. Anything above that shows a higher concentration and anything below is a lower concentration than the nation overall.
Pittsburgh tied for 174th on the list with Lafayette-West Lafayette, Ind., and Niles-Benton Harbor, Mich., with a quotient of 0.71.
The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn., metro area led the list with a quotient of 2.81 while Kokomo, Ind., and Manhattan, Kan., were at the bottom with quotients of 0.12.