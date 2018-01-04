New agreement extends Highmark customers' access to some UPMC hospitals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

People with Highmark health insurance will retain in-network access to some UPMC community and specialty hospitals beyond 2019, when they were scheduled to lose access to the hospitals under a state agreement governing relations between the companies, Gov. Tom Wolf's office announced Thursday.

In the Pittsburgh area, Highmark customers will retain in-network access to hospitals that provide specialty services, including Western Psychiatric Institute, UPMC Center for Assistive Technology, UPMC Center for Excellence for treatment of cystic fibrosis, some specialized transplant services and some of UPMC's joint ventures with community hospitals, including for cancer treatment, according to a news release.

“This landmark agreement means consumers of both companies will have in-network access to facilities that provide one-of-a-kind services,” Wolf said in the release. “This is medical care that simply is not available anywhere else in the region, and denying affordable access to this vital care is just not acceptable. I am pleased that with this agreement access will continue.”

Highmark customers will be able to continue to access UPMC hospitals that are the only ones in a community, including UPMC Altoona, UPMC Bedford, UPMC Northwest, UPMC Kane, Carlisle Regional, Lancaster Regional, Heart of Lancaster, Memorial Hospital of York, Hanover and certain UPMC Susquehanna hospitals, the release states.

Customers will retain access to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC under a separate agreement.

Highmark customers who live in communities with options other than UPMC will have to make a choice between Highmark and UPMC Health Plan, according to the release.

The state brokered a consent decree governing relations between the health care companies in 2014 after the companies couldn't resolve contract disputes. The terms of the agreement, including which UPMC hospitals Highmark customers can get treatment at in-network rates, expire at the end of June 2019.

Highmark has been rapidly expanding its own Allegheny Health Network as the deadline approaches, including investing in a major expansion of its cancer services.

“With the end of the Consent Decree in 2019, this agreement provides clarity regarding the unique and highly desirable medical services only available at UPMC's world-class facilities,” David Farner, a UPMC executive vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer, said in the release.

“We thank the Governor and the Insurance Department for their efforts to support our commercial members,” Highmark Inc. President Deborah Rice-Johnson said in the release. “Our network of hospitals and physicians is one of the largest in the state. Access to these community hospitals reinforces the value of having choice in health care options for keeping care close to home for our members and community-based.”

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.