Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Rowing, rebounders, boxing among 2018's top fitness trends

Kelli Kennedy | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
Bethany C. Meyers in New York City, uses the urban landscape for workouts. There are tons of amazing streaming workout options out there and Meyers has a new streaming workout called be.come, which is a music driven mash-up of low impact yoga, pilates and strength training.
Bethany C. Meyers in New York City, uses the urban landscape for workouts. There are tons of amazing streaming workout options out there and Meyers has a new streaming workout called be.come, which is a music driven mash-up of low impact yoga, pilates and strength training.
9Round members working out in one of the company's clubs located in Simpsonville, SC. In over 600 locations around the world, 9Round offers 30-minute kickboxing themed workouts in a convenient circuit format.
9Round members working out in one of the company's clubs located in Simpsonville, SC. In over 600 locations around the world, 9Round offers 30-minute kickboxing themed workouts in a convenient circuit format.
9Round members working out in one of the company's clubs located in Simpsonville, SC. In over 600 locations around the world, 9Round offers 30-minute kickboxing themed workouts in a convenient circuit format.
9Round members working out in one of the company's clubs located in Simpsonville, SC. In over 600 locations around the world, 9Round offers 30-minute kickboxing themed workouts in a convenient circuit format.

Updated 4 hours ago

If you skipped most of your workouts to be more “present” during the holiday festivities and aren't looking forward to getting back on the treadmill, we feel you. We rounded some of the workouts that have fitness fans talking to keep you motivated. Do them at home, in the studio, on a trampoline or a lake (gasp) — whatever it takes to get moving.

IF YOU LOVE WORKING OUT AT HOME

There are tons of amazing streaming options out there and the new offering from former SLT star Bethany C. Meyers is worth checking out. “be.come” is a music driven mash-up of low-impact yoga, Pilates and strength training. Best of all, it doesn't require any equipment and the body positive message and focus on becoming the best, strongest you is super motivating. Also worth a look: Anna Kaiser's streaming service AKT On Demand which offers 55 videos ranging from 10 to 90 minutes and includes everything from her popular dance cardio to signature strength-training moves that have made her popular among celeb clients Kelly Ripa and Shakira.

IF YOU LOVE HIGH-INTENSITY INTERVAL TRAINING AND THE COMPETITION OF ORANGETHEORY

Miami's Spartan Gym focus is like a playground for gym rats. Classes include circuit training, obstacle courses and race training to build athleticism, strength, endurance and mental acuity. Think overhead ropes, nets and pipes for traditional Spartan course training. Or unleash your inner athlete at New York's Tone House where sessions are team-oriented, competitive and fun. The goal is to bring sports conditioning workouts to the mainstream. Think moves like battle ropes, squat jumps and bear crawls. Around the country, check out the race training classes at Obstacle Academy in Edina, Minnesota, the Spartan SGX class at Urban Fit in Hatsfield, Pennsylvania or Life Time gyms for their Spartan Strong classes.

IF YOU HATE THE TREADMILL AND ELLIPTICAL

Stop overlooking one of the most forgotten pieces of gym equipment. 2018 is all about rowing workouts and boutique studios are popping up everywhere. Don't worry, it's not like spinning where you're on the rower for a boring 45 minutes. Many of the classes mix up rowing intervals with strength and ab conditioning for a high-intensity, low-interval punch like cardio and core class at New York's CityRow. At EngineRM in New York, the focus is on rowing in unison as a group guided by the coxswain. LIT method relies on rowing machines to boost your heart rate in their high intensity, low impact classes in Los Angeles. LA's iRow studio is all about hardcore rowing in group classes or training on the water in Marina Del Rey. Also worth noting are Ro Fitness in Austin and weRow in Minneapolis. Another option: Just start mixing in 10 minute intervals on the rowing machine at your gym during your normal workout.

IF YOU LIKE BOXING

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is always gushing about her boxing workouts at Gotham Gym in New York. Enough said. Boxing workouts have followed the ebb and flow of most fitness fads and are having a big moment now with studios for everyone. HotBox in Nashville offers group classes in a heated room with your own bag and gloves and a killer playlist. In New York, there's Church Street Boxing, Shadowbox, Overthrow Boxing Club and Work Train Fight. In Los Angeles, try Gloveworx, Trinity Boxing Club or Box ‘N Burn. 9Round gets it done in just 30 minutes with 600 locations around the country and chances are your local YMCA or fitness club is offering a few sparring classes too.

IF YOU DREAD CARDIO

It's easy to see why trampoline or rebounder workouts are all the rage. It's low impact and gentle on your joints but offers the heart pumping cardio benefits of a hard run. It's great for improving balance and most importantly, it's fun! Mini trampolines are relatively inexpensive (you can buy one from celeb trainer Tracy Anderson for $70) and there are tons of online workouts to get you started. Anderson's 50 minute workout (available online or on DVD) is half muscular structure followed by 25 minutes of dance cardio performed on the rebounder. Or if you can't take in-person classes with Simone de la Rue of Body By Simone in Los Angeles, try her DVD which includes three trampoline dance routines to target the upper body, lower body and core.

IF YOU LIKE YOGA

As the fitness scene has focused more on upping the intensity ante, there's been a counter movement that's all about active rest and recovery. Beyond just sitting on the couch watching Netflix, these classes are focused on yin yoga, gentle stretching, dim lights, self-massage, foam rolling and aromatherapy. Namaste.

Crunch Gym's newest class is Hair of the Down Dog: Detox Yoga to help you recover from late night partying or too many burpees. Equinox doubled down on restorative classes with stretch essentials and athletic stretch classes that includes guided self-massage and flexibility training for better range of motion. In Dallas, Foam Roller Fitness is all about rolling out your troubles. At New York's Mile High Run Club recovery room, you can book stretch sessions, reflexology and acupuncture or spend some time in their compression boots or playing with the Hyperice recovery tools. At Naam Yoga's aromatherapy class in New York, students put the essence of plants on specific body points to help restore harmony and wellness.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.