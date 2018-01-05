Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Health Now

Cancer deaths continue to decline as smoking rates drop

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Dawn Keefer, senior representative, community engagement for the American Cancer Society's Greensburg chapter, speaks about the importance of awareness and early detection of cancers in a 2015 photo.
Barbara Denning | For Trib Total Media
Updated 3 hours ago

Cancer deaths dropped 1.7 percent from 2014 to 2015, the most recent year reported in the American Cancer Society's annual tally of deaths from the disease.

The drop continues a downward trend that started in 1991 and has been driven primarily by reductions in smoking, according to the organization's 2018 report.

“This new report reiterates where cancer control efforts have worked, particularly the impact of tobacco control,” Dr. Otis Brawley, the American Cancer Society's chief medical officer, said in a news release. “A decline in consumption of cigarettes is credited with being the most important factor in the drop in cancer death rates. Strikingly though, tobacco remains by far the leading cause of cancer deaths today, responsible for nearly three in ten cancer deaths.”

The report estimates about 1.7 million people will develop cancer and about 610,000 will die from it in 2018. The death rate dropped to about 159 per 100,000 people in 2015, from about 215 per 100,000 in 1991, the peak year for cancer deaths, according to the report.

Early detection and treatment has also helped drive declines, the report states. Rates of lung cancer, female breast cancer, prostate and colorectal cancer have all declined, according to the report.

The rate of people getting cancer was stable in women over the past decade and decreased by about 2 percent per year in men, the report states.

Young and middle-aged black Americans remain at a higher risk of dying from cancer compared to whites in the same age groups. The cancer death rate was 14 percent higher in non-Hispanic blacks than in non-Hispanic whites, according to the paper. The gap is narrowing in people 65 or older, likely due to universal access to health care through Medicare, according to the paper.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

