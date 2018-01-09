Ibuprofen linked to infertility, study shows

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new study links higher dosage of the over-the-counter painkiller ibuprofen to lower fertility in men.

The findings published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, which found that heavy use of the pain medicine “alters human testicular physiology” to result in the disorder called compensated hypogonadism.

The study, which took place in Denmark and France, included 31 adult men under the age of 35. Some took 1,200 milligrams of ibuprofen daily, which is the maximum limit as directed, over a six-week period. Others took a placebo.

Within 14 days, testosterone-producing hormones in the men taking ibuprofen dropped, causing compensated hypogonadism, according to USA Today .

The authors concluded that “we report a univocal depression of important aspects of testicular function, including testosterone production, after use of over-the-counter ibuprofen.”

Ibuprofen is typically used to treat pain and sold under brand names such as Advil and Motrin.

Dr. Lori Homa, an Allegheny Health Network reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, said the sample size is small in the current study. Still, she said it's important to further explore such findings.

“I wouldn't make any huge rash determinations from one study, but at the same time, it is a nice beginning study for further research,” she said. “All medications should be considered when you are thinking about fertility.”

She said women are advised not to take ibuprofen during pregnancy or when trying to conceive because it is known to disrupt hormones.

“I really think it's important look into more medication and their and effects on fertility,” Homa said.

Dr. Ben Davies, a UPMC urologist, said it is never a good idea for patients to be on chronic ibuprofen. He called the study a good warning for long-term users interested in having a baby.

“It probably means little for short term users,” Davies said. “Ibuprofen is a great drug for pain - and not a narcotic - and I would hate for people to shy away from it because of this report.”

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association, a trade group that represents manufacturers of over-the-counter medications and supplements, “supports and encourages continued research and promotes ongoing consumer education to help ensure safe use of OTC medicines,” Mike Tringale, a spokesman for the association, told CNN. “The safety and efficacy of active ingredients in these products has been well documented and supported by decades of scientific study and real-world use.”

On a positive note, the disorder remains totally reversible when the ibuprofen is taken over a brief period, Bernard Jégou, a co-author at French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, told CNN. However, it remains unknown whether the health effects of long-term ibuprofen use are reversible, he said.

