Health club chain quitting cable news on big-screen TVs

A health club chain based in Minnesota is quitting cable news and doing it for the health of clients.

Life Time gym on Twitter posted a statement saying that the club is committed to members overall well-being and removing national cable network news stations aligns with the club's "healthy way of life philosophy."

Our perspective on the recent tv programming change in our clubs. pic.twitter.com/r81EQFjZdE — Life Time (@lifetimefitness) January 4, 2018

The full statement:

"The decision to remove the national cable network news stations resulted from significant member feedback received over time and our commitment to provide family oriented environments free of consistently negative or politically charged content.

"It is always our goal to meet the majority of members' expressed requests and we believe this change is consistent with the desires of overall membership as well as our healthy way of life philosophy."

Both right- and left-leaning stations, including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and CNBC, will not be broadcast on the large-screen TV around the gym, though clients can tune to whatever station they like on individual machine that offer cable TV.

Stations that will be available include USA, A&E, Discovery, HGTV, and ESPN, a public relations person told the Twin Cities Pioneer Press . The club also said it would offer local news on the big TVs.

The post on Twitter drew both supportive and negative comments. Many felt removing the stations was taking away their choice, while others felt that time at the gym should be free of outside distractions.

Life Time has 127 locations in 27 states, including Ohio, but not Pennsylvania, though a club is set to open in Ardmore, near Philadelphia, this year.