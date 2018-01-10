Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health Now

Health club chain quitting cable news on big-screen TVs

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
Treadmills.
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
Treadmills.

Updated 3 hours ago

A health club chain based in Minnesota is quitting cable news and doing it for the health of clients.

Life Time gym on Twitter posted a statement saying that the club is committed to members overall well-being and removing national cable network news stations aligns with the club's "healthy way of life philosophy."

The full statement:

"The decision to remove the national cable network news stations resulted from significant member feedback received over time and our commitment to provide family oriented environments free of consistently negative or politically charged content.

"It is always our goal to meet the majority of members' expressed requests and we believe this change is consistent with the desires of overall membership as well as our healthy way of life philosophy."

Both right- and left-leaning stations, including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and CNBC, will not be broadcast on the large-screen TV around the gym, though clients can tune to whatever station they like on individual machine that offer cable TV.

Stations that will be available include USA, A&E, Discovery, HGTV, and ESPN, a public relations person told the Twin Cities Pioneer Press . The club also said it would offer local news on the big TVs.

The post on Twitter drew both supportive and negative comments. Many felt removing the stations was taking away their choice, while others felt that time at the gym should be free of outside distractions.

Life Time has 127 locations in 27 states, including Ohio, but not Pennsylvania, though a club is set to open in Ardmore, near Philadelphia, this year.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.