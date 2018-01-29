Help fund neurofibromatosis research at Pittsburgh Undie Run

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Let's strip to our undies and run through Pittsburgh in February.

It's not as crazy as it sounds if you're entering the Pittsburgh Undie Run to benefit Cupid's Charity, which raises funds for neurofibromatosis research.

The annual Pittsburgh event is set for Feb. 10, starting at McFadden's, 211 North Shore Drive.

Check-in will begin at noon, with the run of a mile or so starting at 2 p.m. A party follows in the restaurant until 4 p.m. Entry fee is $35.

“This is our sixth year to run in Pittsburgh; it is one of our largest races,” says Crystal Rains, Cupid's Charity regional market manager. “Each year, we average over 800 runners for the Pittsburgh Undie Run. Last year alone we raised $272,603.03 in Pittsburgh.”

The goal for this year is $291,650, according to the charity's website.

This year, the run will take place in 40 cities worldwide with a goal of raising more than $3 million. The race will be held in 30 cities across the United States during three weekends in February.

The first Undie Run was held in 2010 in Washington, D.C., with 600 participants, raising $10,000. Since then, the flagship event for Cupid's Charity has raised more than $14.5 million for neurofibromatosis research via the Children's Tumor Foundation.

Neurofibromatosis is a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. There is currently no cure.

Details: cupids.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.