Mario Lemieux Foundation to open 35th Austin's Playroom

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Score a 35th Austin's Playroom for the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

On Thursday, Nathalie Lemieux the wife of Pittsburgh Penguins icon Mario Lemieux will attend the unveiling of the foundation's newest signature playrooms at Children's North, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC's ambulatory and surgical care center in Sewickley.

Nathalie Lemieux came up with the idea of Austin's Playroom when she delivered their son, Austin, three months prematurely in 1996. During her stay at Magee-Womens Hospital in Oakland, the family found there was nowhere for daughters Lauren and Stephanie to relax. Nathalie Lemieux decided to open playrooms in hospitals and health care facilities.

“We are so pleased to open the 35th Austin's Playroom,” she said in a statement. “Our goal is to reach as many children and families as possible, and we are excited to bring an Austin's Playroom to children having outpatient surgery at Children's North.”

The playrooms in Western Pennsylvania and beyond include toys, games and books along with other features such as iPads and train tables.

The Lemieux Foundation has given over $23 million to cancer research and patient care initiatives since 1998.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.