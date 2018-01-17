Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Stock rally lifts Dow to first close above 26,000 points
Health Now

Mario Lemieux Foundation to open 35th Austin's Playroom

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Mario and Nathalie Lemieux at the Red Carpet Gala in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Thursday, February 14, 2013.
Mario and Nathalie Lemieux at the Red Carpet Gala in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Thursday, February 14, 2013.

Updated 3 hours ago

Score a 35th Austin's Playroom for the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

On Thursday, Nathalie Lemieux the wife of Pittsburgh Penguins icon Mario Lemieux will attend the unveiling of the foundation's newest signature playrooms at Children's North, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC's ambulatory and surgical care center in Sewickley.

Nathalie Lemieux came up with the idea of Austin's Playroom when she delivered their son, Austin, three months prematurely in 1996. During her stay at Magee-Womens Hospital in Oakland, the family found there was nowhere for daughters Lauren and Stephanie to relax. Nathalie Lemieux decided to open playrooms in hospitals and health care facilities.

“We are so pleased to open the 35th Austin's Playroom,” she said in a statement. “Our goal is to reach as many children and families as possible, and we are excited to bring an Austin's Playroom to children having outpatient surgery at Children's North.”

The playrooms in Western Pennsylvania and beyond include toys, games and books along with other features such as iPads and train tables.

The Lemieux Foundation has given over $23 million to cancer research and patient care initiatives since 1998.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.